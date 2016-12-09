Tuck Shop Serving Afternoon Tea on Saturdays

EXPAND Afternoon Tea at Tuck Shop is hosted each Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. Courtesy Tuck Shop

Now that the weather has started to cool, it’s a great time to cozy-up with a warm cup of tea with a few close friends. That's why Tuck Shop, a casual eatery and bar in the Coronado neighborhood, is now inviting patrons to schedule Afternoon Tea each Saturday from noon to 3 p.m.

Each Afternoon Tea offers tea, of course, served using fine china, along with finger sandwiches, scones with Devonshire cream, Danish pastries, cakes, and other miniature desserts. If your party is feeling a bit rambunctious, bubbly is available in addition to the tea.

If you're looking for a some holiday cheer to go with your afternoon tea, reserve a seat for Festive Afternoon Tea on Saturday, December 18.

Festive Afternoon Tea offers all the same items as Afternoon Tea, in addition to turkey, cranberry, and pistachio finger sandwiches, mini mince pies, and holiday pastries, all in a decorated, festive environment complete with holiday tunes.

All Afternoon Tea reservations are available to parties of two to 20, and must be made over 24 hours in advance.

Festive Afternoon Tea reservations are $35 per person, $45 for the champagne package, and $50 for the rose brut package. Parties are available for three to 12 people.

To book your Afternoon Tea or reserve a seat for Festive Afternoon Tea, contact the restaurant by phone at 602-354-2980, or via email at event@tuckinphx.com.

For more information visit the Tuck Shop website.

