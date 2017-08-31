menu

A Celebration of Arizona Food Culture in Tucson Over Labor Day Weekend

Nothing to Do Tonight? There's a Four-Course Beer Dinner Happening Downtown for $45


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

A Celebration of Arizona Food Culture in Tucson Over Labor Day Weekend

Thursday, August 31, 2017 at 7 a.m.
By Felicia Campbell
A Celebration of Arizona Food Culture in Tucson Over Labor Day Weekend
PROCorey Leopold/Flickr
A A

In 2015, Tucson was designated a World City of Gastronomy by the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), becoming the first city in the United States to receive the designation. How did it earn such an honor? The Sonoran Desert (over which we here in Phoenix have just as strong a claim) has the longest agricultural history of any area in North America, spanning over 4,000 years, with early civilizations cultivating cactus, mesquite, tepary beans, corn, sunflowers, and squash. In modern times, the Native Seeds nonprofit has been collecting and creating a seed library of local desert flora for over 30 years, effectively preserving many of the native plants of the Sonoran. So a trip down south to celebrate Tucson's UNESCO designation is really just a celebration of Arizona's unique culinary heritage. And hey, it's a great excuse for a Labor Day mini road trip.

On Sunday, September 3, the Heritage Foods Festival is being hosted by Hacienda Del Sol Guest Ranch Resort. There will be a panel discussion about UNESCO culinary heritage and a tour given by the staff in the Dr. Andrew Weil botanical garden to discuss what’s grown and used by the culinary team.

The dinner will feature native ingredients, including tamales, chile Colorado, pozole, roasted pig pibil, fry bread, cornmeal pudding, white menudo, raspados, and Mexican cookies.

There will also be a mini farmers market where local vendors will be selling native ingredients and handicrafts, as well as stalls offering tastings of local wine, beer, and spirits.

All events and tastings are included in the $55 ticket price, and can be booked through the resort.

Felicia Campbell
Felicia Campbell is the food editor of Phoenix New Times. She has written about food, culture, and cars for digital and print publications all over the world and is the author of The Food of Oman: Recipes and Stories from the Gateway to Arabia (Andrews McMeel, 2015). Her husband learned quickly that she’d rather get a bag of avocados than a bouquet of roses.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Popular Stories

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >