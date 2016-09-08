Urban Ale Trail, Sunday Supper at The Gladly, And More This Weekend in Metro Phoenix

Spokes On Southern Beer Fest

Saturday, September 10

Tempe's Spokes On Southern is hosting its fourth annual Beerfest on Saturday. Guests can sample more than 40 different craft beers from around the country. Some of the Arizona craft breweries pouring suds include Huss, Four Peaks, SanTan, Goldwater, The Perch, and Grand Canyon. You also can look forward to a live DJ, a dunk tank, and giveaways. Tickets cost $35 and get you 15 four-ounce pours. The beer fest runs from noon to 4 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Eventbrite link or Spokes On Southern's website.

Cardinals Day Tailgate at Danzeisen Diary

Saturday, September 10

If you want to get in the spirit of football the day before the Arizona Cardinals' first home game, head over to Danzeisen Dairy in Laveen to kick things off on Saturday. Once you arrive, you can enjoy food truck fare, homemade pies by Amadio's, ice cream by Scooptacular, and of course, Danzeisen milk. The Cardinals Cruiser will be there showing clips of games, and you can snap a photo with the Cardinals' mascot, Big Red. The tailgate is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, visit the event's Facebook page.

Downtown Phoenix's Urban Ale Trail

This Saturday, Downtown Phoenix invites you to hit the Urban Ale Trail. Stop at various restaurants along the light rail corridor from downtown to uptown Phoenix. Participating locations are offering three four-ounce samples of beer for $1 or $2 each, paired with a complimentary bar snack, while supplies last. The event runs from 1 to 6 p.m. — and if you stop by District American Kitchen and Wine Bar, the first 300 people will receive a free commemorative growler. If you're starting uptown, head to Bonus Round Phoenix for a free pint glass and other swag courtesy of Mother Road Beer. For more information and to view a list of the participating restaurants, visit the event's Facebook page or Downtown Phoenix's website.

Blind Pinot Noir Tasting at Central Wine

Saturday, September 10

If you think you know pinot noir, you can test your skills during a blind taste test at Central Wine this Saturday. Central Wine staff will pour two flights of the red wine, and it will be up to you to guess the regions and vintages of the six wines. Tickets cost $25, and guests also get 15 percent of the bottles tasted. The tasting goes from 4 to 6 p.m. For more information, visit Central Wine's website.

Sunday Supper Party at The Gladly

Sunday, September 11

Every Sunday starting this week, The Gladly will be serving a comfort-food laden, table-sharing serving of appetizers, sides, and entrees — all served at once — as part of its Sunday Supper Party series. This week's menu features pecan-smoked pork butt, Benny's corn bread, braised collards, mac n' cheese, charro beans, and pimento cheese. The menu will be served starting at 5 p.m., and costs $25 per person. For more information, visit The Glady's website.

