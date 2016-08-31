menu

Utah-Based Even Stevens Sandwich Shop to Open Three Locations in Phoenix This Fall

Bink's Kitchen + Bar in Scottsdale Sold to New Owners


Utah-Based Even Stevens Sandwich Shop to Open Three Locations in Phoenix This Fall

Wednesday, August 31, 2016 at 6 a.m.
By Lauren Saria
The sandwich company is known for its buy-one-donate-one model.
The sandwich company is known for its buy-one-donate-one model.
Courtesy of Even Stevens Sandwiches
A A

Utah-based sandwich chain Even Stevens Sandwiches will open three locations around metro Phoenix this fall. The sandwich shop, which currently has locations in Utah and Idaho, is known for its buy-one-donate-one model (think Toms shoes, but with sandwiches), meaning that for every sandwich sold at its Arizona stores, the company will also donate one sandwich to local food banks. 

The first Even Stevens sandwich shop to open in Arizona will be located at 384 North Gilbert Road in Gilbert, and will hold its grand opening on Wednesday, October 5. That restaurant will be followed by a second location at 21 West Van Buren Street in downtown Phoenix, which will open on Wednesday, November 2. A third location will open at 7217 East Fourth Avenue in Old Town Scottsdale on Monday, November 7. 

The self-identified "craft-casual" restaurant serves a menu of sandwiches, salads, breakfast and brunch items, and sides. Diners can also expect coffee (the company has partnered locally with Chandler's Peixoto) and craft beer including local brews from SanTan Brewery. Other local partners include Noble Bread. 

As far as where as those donated sandwiches will go, Even Stevens has teamed up with Arizona's St. Mary's Food Bank Alliance.

For more information, check the Even Stevens website.  

