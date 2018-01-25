Pomegranate Cafe's Second Location Now Open on Seventh Street in Phoenix

Pomegranate Cafe in Ahwatukee is a destination for vegan and vegetarian diners. Now there's a new location opening in central Phoenix.

A staple of the Ahwatukee vegan community has moved to Central Phoenix. Pomegranate Cafe is currently in soft opening mode, testing its new location with limited hours.

Pomegranate Cafe's menu is vegan through and through. Further, Pomegranate claims that 98 percent of its menu is organic and 100 percent is non-GMO. The cafe features healthy dishes made from local, seasonal vegetables; the menu dutifully lists its main purveyors. All the cafe's breads are baked in-house. Salads, sandwiches, wraps, burritos, bowls, and sushi-like rolls anchor the menu.

"Burger" patties are mushroom-lentil-walnut based. They're served on homemade buns or wrapped in a collard leaf. The POM Burger contains melted cheese, greens, tomato, red onion, and ranch sauce. Instead of fries, the burger comes with healthier sides like root vegetable wedges.