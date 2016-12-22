Volunteer or Dine at the Salvation Army's Christmas Dinner in Phoenix

A look at last year's Salvation Army Christmas Dinner. Courtesy The Salvation Army

Even though every season is the season of giving for the Salvation Army, the longstanding charity group really ramps it up during the holiday season. This year will be no different.

On Christmas Day, the Salvation Army will once again host its annual Christmas Dinner at the Phoenix Convention Center South Building, where a free dinner will be served to the public. The event is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., with dinner served at 11:30 a.m.

The event will include a variety of activities and giveaways, such as live entertainment, arts and crafts, and games, along with haircuts, free long distance phone calls, and more. Plus, Santa will be stopping by for some family photos, and every child is guaranteed to leave with a toy.

The Salvation Army anticipates over 5,000 dinner guests, and estimates that an additional 2,200 meals will be distributed Valley-wide this Christmas.

Volunteers are welcome — there will be several days of prep leading up to the dinner on December 22, 23, 24, and 25.

For more information about the event or to volunteer, visit the Salvation Army website.

