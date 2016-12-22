menu

Volunteer or Dine at the Salvation Army's Christmas Dinner in Phoenix

New Devour Week Event Added, VIP Tickets For Devour Culinary Classic Still Available


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Volunteer or Dine at the Salvation Army's Christmas Dinner in Phoenix

Thursday, December 22, 2016 at 2:37 p.m.
By Nathan Ahles
A look at last year's Salvation Army Christmas Dinner.
A look at last year's Salvation Army Christmas Dinner.
Courtesy The Salvation Army
A A

Even though every season is the season of giving for the Salvation Army, the longstanding charity group really ramps it up during the holiday season. This year will be no different.

On Christmas Day, the Salvation Army will once again host its annual Christmas Dinner at the Phoenix Convention Center South Building, where a free dinner will be served to the public. The event is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., with dinner served at 11:30 a.m.

The event will include a variety of activities and giveaways, such as live entertainment, arts and crafts, and games, along with haircuts, free long distance phone calls, and more. Plus, Santa will be stopping by for some family photos, and every child is guaranteed to leave with a toy.

The Salvation Army anticipates over 5,000 dinner guests, and estimates that an additional 2,200 meals will be distributed Valley-wide this Christmas.

Volunteers are welcome — there will be several days of prep leading up to the dinner on December 22, 23, 24, and 25.

For more information about the event or to volunteer, visit the Salvation Army website.

Nathan Ahles
Nathan is a Phoenix native, word writer, food eater, and music maker.
Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Phoenix Convention Center
More Info
More Info

100 N. Third St.
Phoenix, AZ 85004

602-262-6225

www.phoenixconventioncenter.com

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2016 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >