Walter Production Folks Love to Make a Fiery Scene; Now They're Making Beer, Too

Walter Productions is known for unique events. Soon, it may also be known for its unique beers.

The Arizona-based team has created larger-than-life event props and pyrotechnics featuring oversize vans and trucks. Now, it will try to create a dazzling local beer at Walter Station, its brewery, which will open in June on 41st and Washington streets.

Walter Station will be brewing with interesting hop strains and will be barrel-aging beer from the beginning.