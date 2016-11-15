Want to Be a Judge at Pie Social 2016? Write the Winning Pie-ku!

Banana cream pie got your eye? Write the winning Pie-Ku and you can sample something like this on Saturday. Lauren Saria

It's been a rough year. Can we all agree on that, at least?

Clearly there's only one thing that can make it better — or at least allow us to eat our way to oblivion: the Seventh Annual Pie Social, co-sponsored by Phoenix New Times and Roosevelt Row.

Check out our updated celebrity chef lineup and sharpen your pencils, folks, because it's time once again for a Pie-Ku contest.

For the uninitiated, haiku is Japanese poetry, marked by the number of syllables per line. (Three lines, with five, seven, and five syllables, respectively.) Make the topic pie — that part is very important — and you've got a Pie-Ku.

Write your best Pie-Ku and e-mail it to amy.silverman@newtimes.com with the subject line "PIE-KU." Deadline to enter is 5 p.m. Thursday, November 17.

.

We will publish our favorites and notify the winner ASAP. You will need to be available from 1 to 2 p.m. (with a little wiggle room on either end) on Saturday, November 19 — and you need to be ready to eat a lot of pie. (No dietary restrictions, please!)

Good luck. And even if you don't win, we hope to see you at Pie Social on Saturday.

Forks up, Phoenix! Chow Bella and Roosevelt Row present the seventh annual Pie Social at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 19, at the Bioscience High School at 512 East Pierce Street. Tasting tickets will be available for sale and there will be music, crafts, and lots of pie.

