Wasted Grain To Take Over The World of Beer in Tempe

It's been about a month since we told you World of Beer's franchise in Tempe had shuttered, though at the time, the bar was still open and serving beer at its location on Mill Avenue.

Now, we know what the future plans for the space will be. According to a Square One Concepts spokesperson, the former World of Beer space will be turned into a second location of Scottsdale's Wasted Grain. The bar is expected to open at 526 South Mill Avenue in mid-October.

Wasted Grain, which opened in Old Town Scottsdale in 2014, comes from Square One Concepts, the same folks behind Old Town hot spots such as Cold Beer and Cheeseburgers, Crab & Mermaid, and the newly opened Bourbon & Bones steakhouse. The bar, restaurant, and nightclub was billed as a "Prohibition-style" dining and drinking spot by a company spokesperson back in 2014 and serves a menu of pizzas, salads, burgers and more.

Square One Concepts will also open a location of Wasted Grain in the former World of Beer space in Tucson.

