Water Chestnut in Arcadia is Now Open

Thursday, December 1, 2016 at 8 a.m.
By Stephanie Bray
Water Chestnut in Arcadia is Now Open
Chestnut Fine Foods & Provisions
Ramen lovers, Arcadia just might be your new go-to spot. Chestnut Fine Foods & Provisions has introduced a nighttime concept, Water Chestnut, the restaurant's take on the noodle trend.

Chestnut, located at 4350 East Camelback Road, transforms into a ramen shop some nights and offers a diverse pan-Asian style menu from Arizona chef Jared Lupin. The menu features small plates such as house-made egg rolls, as well as ramen bowls.

For guests who choose the latter, there's a process. First, select a broth (vegan shio, garlic pork miso, or pork shoyu). Next, select a noodle. Then it’s time to add some protein. Guests can choose from pork, duck, chicken, or tofu. Finally, choose your add-ons, including nori, naruto, and soy eggs.

And don’t forget dessert. The ramen shop offers four: mango sticky rice, house made popsicle, matcha green tea ice cream, and black sesame seed ice cream.

Water Chestnut is open from 5 to 9 p.m. (or until sold out) Thursday through Saturday. For more information, call 602-708-7679 or visit the Chestnut website or Facebook.

