We Made Donald Trump's Face on A Tostada. Meet The Trumpstada.

Tuesday, September 20, 2016 at 8:05 a.m.
By Phoenix New Times
With all the drama leading up to this year's presidential election bringing more tears to our eyes than cutting an onion, we couldn't help but think the world could use something a little, well, cheesy. So, as the candidates prepare to beef up on the issues before next week's debate, we got to work on a little something we're calling The Trumpstada. 

Using all the requisite tostada ingredients — beans, cheese, olives, tomatoes, ground beef, salsa, and yes, sour cream — and a particularly saucy photo of Cheetos Jesus, we assembled an edible portrait of the Republican nominee. 

If you ask us, he's looking better than he's ever bean. 

