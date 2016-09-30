Wednesday Is Free Cheeseburger Day At Joe's Farm Grill in Gilbert

EXPAND Free Cheeseburger Day is sure to be a big hit once again. Photo by Joe's Farm Grill

Free food anyone? From Monday, October 3 through Saturday, October 8, Joe’s Farm Grill will be celebrating its 10th anniversary and thanking customers with an entire week of special discounts and events, including the ever-popular Free Cheeseburger Day on Wednesday, October 5.

Also known as Customer Appreciation Day, Free Cheeseburger Day is exactly as it sounds; everybody who visits the restaurant on October 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. will be invited to grab a Farm Burger, with or without cheese, along with fries and a soft drink free of charge. The deal is for dine-in only.

And since 10 years is such a milestone, the restaurant will be offering select items for just $1 all week. The specials include onion rings on Monday, small shakes on Tuesday, kids' meals (with the purchase of an adult meal) on Thursday, garlic fries on Friday, and sweet potato fries on Saturday.

Even better, a 10 percent discount will applied to all menu items all week long. Come for the discounted grub, stay for the daily raffles: Each day, guests can earn raffle tickets and try to take home free shake vouchers and fountain drink tumblers, $25 gift cards, and T-shirts.

Then to wrap it all up, on Saturday, October 7, the restaurant will host a mini festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. On top of the aforementioned specials, the day will feature face painting, live music, a hot-dog-eating contest, clown entertainment, and the Grand Prize Raffle, which will give away special items such as beach cruiser bicycles, special farm tours, Joe’s catered picnics, and Joe bobble-heads.

For more information, visit the Joe’s Farm Grill website.