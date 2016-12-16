menu

Welcome Chicken + Donuts and Pane Bianco Team Up For Special Menu on Saturday, Dec. 17

Citrus U-Pick at the Farm at Agritopia Going on This Month


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Welcome Chicken + Donuts and Pane Bianco Team Up For Special Menu on Saturday, Dec. 17

Friday, December 16, 2016 at 8 a.m.
By Teresa Traverse
You can try three specialty doughnut flavors created by Pane Bianco and Welcome Chicken + Donuts chefs on Saturday, December 17, as part of Welcome's latest hackWCD collaboration. Pictured here is Welcome's key lime doughnut, but who knows what the chefs will come up with on Saturday?
You can try three specialty doughnut flavors created by Pane Bianco and Welcome Chicken + Donuts chefs on Saturday, December 17, as part of Welcome's latest hackWCD collaboration. Pictured here is Welcome's key lime doughnut, but who knows what the chefs will come up with on Saturday?
Facebook/Welcome Chicken + Donuts
A A

Welcome Chicken + Donut's next hackWCD collaboration — where a Valley chef (or two) takes over Welcome's kitchen to prepare a special menu that's served for one day only — is this Saturday, December 17, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Chefs Mandy Bublitz and Robbie Tutlewski of Pane Bianco are ready to create this weekend's special menu. The menu typically features three special "hack" donuts, a chicken sauce, a side, and (sometimes) a special beverage.

Past featured chefs include Armando Hernandez and Nadia Holguin of Tacos Chiwas, Jeff and Emma Zimmerman of Hayden Flour Mills, Stephen Jones of the Larder + the Delta, and Charleen Badman of FnB Scottsdale.

For more information, visit the event's Facebook page or Welcome Chicken + Donut's website.

Teresa Traverse
Teresa is a writer, editor, traveler, and food enthusiast. She loves chocolate, espresso, and Chihuahuas.
Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
Welcome Chicken + Donuts
More Info
More Info

1535 E Buckeye Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85034

602-258-1655

welcomechickenanddonuts.com

miles
Pane Bianco
More Info
More Info

4404 N. Central Ave.
Phoenix, AZ 85012

602-234-2100

www.pizzeriabianco.com/pane

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2016 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >