Welcome Chicken + Donuts and Pane Bianco Team Up For Special Menu on Saturday, Dec. 17

You can try three specialty doughnut flavors created by Pane Bianco and Welcome Chicken + Donuts chefs on Saturday, December 17, as part of Welcome's latest hackWCD collaboration. Pictured here is Welcome's key lime doughnut, but who knows what the chefs will come up with on Saturday? Facebook/Welcome Chicken + Donuts

Welcome Chicken + Donut's next hackWCD collaboration — where a Valley chef (or two) takes over Welcome's kitchen to prepare a special menu that's served for one day only — is this Saturday, December 17, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Chefs Mandy Bublitz and Robbie Tutlewski of Pane Bianco are ready to create this weekend's special menu. The menu typically features three special "hack" donuts, a chicken sauce, a side, and (sometimes) a special beverage.

Past featured chefs include Armando Hernandez and Nadia Holguin of Tacos Chiwas, Jeff and Emma Zimmerman of Hayden Flour Mills, Stephen Jones of the Larder + the Delta, and Charleen Badman of FnB Scottsdale.

For more information, visit the event's Facebook page or Welcome Chicken + Donut's website.

