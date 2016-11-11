We've Got the Final List of Beers for the NovemBEER Festival Nov. 12 in Phoenix
|
Cheers and beers at last year's NovemBEER Festival.
Alexandra Gaspar
Ready, Phoenix? Here's the list of every single participant in New Times' NovemBEER Festival, coming to Arizona Center in Downtown Phoenix this Saturday, November 12, from 1 to 5 p.m.
Participants and products at the third annual NovemBEER:
10 Barrel Brewing Company – Joe IPA, Pray for Snow, Pub Beer
ACE Premium Craft Cider – ACE Perry, ACE Pineapple, ACE Berry
Barrio Brewing Company – Barrio Rojo, Mocha Java Stout, Copperhead Pale Ale, Barrio Blonde
Blue Point Brewing Company – Toaster Lager, Winter Ale
Boulevard Brewing Company – Tropical Pale Ale, Tank 7 Farmhouse Ale, Cranberry Orange Radler
Breakside Brewery – Breakside IPA, Lunchbreak ISA, Pilsner
Breckenridge Brewery – Vanilla Porter, Mango Mosaic Pale Ale
Coronado Brewing Company – Mermaid’s Red, Idiot IPA, Orange Ave. Wit
Deschutes Brewery – Sagefight, Armory v2, Black Butte Porter
Elysian Brewing – Dayglow, Spacedust
Firestone Walker Brewing Company – Luponic Distortion, Easy Jack Session IPA, Velvet Merlin
Founders Brewing Company – All Day IPA, Rübaeus, Porter
Four Peaks Brewing Company – Raj IPA, White Ale, Single Tank
Golden Road Brewing – Wolf Pup, Wolf Among Weeds, Hefeweizen
Goose Island Beer – Sofie, Matilda, 2016 Lolita, 2016 Halia
Grand Canyon Brewing Company — TBD
Hangar 24 Craft Brewery – Orange Wheat, Wheels Up Helles Lager, Gourdgeous
Helio Basin Brewing Co. – American IPA, Hoppy Amber
Innis & Gunn – Original, Rum Aged, Bourbon Aged
Kona Brewing Company – Big Wave Golden Ale, Longboard Lager, Pipeline Porter
Lumberyard Brewing Company – Flagstaff IPA, Red Ale, Knotty Pine Pale Ale
Marble Brewery – Double White Ale, IPA, Pilsner, Red Ale
McFate Brewing – Fateful IPA, Buena Vista Blonde Ale, Candy Bar Milk Stout, Pueblo Vienna Lager
Modern Times Beer – Aurora, Black House, Blazing World, Fortunate Island, Lomaland
Moosehead Brewery – Moosehead Lager, Radler
Mother Bunch Brewing – White Crested IPA, Roosevelt Red, 3 On 7 Amber, Pumpkin Wit
Mother Road Brewing Company – Lost Highway, Gold Road Kölsch Style Ale, Tower Station IPA
Mudshark Brewery – Full Moon, Banana Caramel Porter, Peaceful Pumpkin
Ninkasi Brewing Company – Sleigh’r, Total Domination, Hop Cooler
North Coast Brewing Company – PranQster Belgian Style Golden Ale, Old Rasputin Russian Imperial
Stout, Scrimshaw Pilsner
North Mountain Brewery – Octomalt, C.R.E.E.M. Golden Ale, Glory Whole Hop Ale, Belay Slave IPA
Oak Creek Brewing Company – Nut Brown Ale, IPA
Odell Brewing Company – Drumroll APA, 90 Shilling Ale, Brombeere Blackberry Gose
Omission (gluten free) – IPA, Lager
Peoria Artisan Brewery – Pumpkin Spiced Ale, Haboob Black IPA
Phoenix Ale Brewery – Camelback IPA, Ironwood Imperial Porter, Biltmore Blonde, Watermelon Ale
Prescott Brewing Company – Pondersoa IPA, Achocolypse, Liquid Amber
Rogue Ales – Cold Brew IPA, Yellow Snow IPA, Good Chit Pilsner
Rubicon Brewing Company – Monkey Knife Fight, First Contact Pale Ale, Hopsauce X.X.I.P.A.
SanTan Brewing Company – Sex Panther Double Chocolate Porter, Mr. Pineapple, Devil’s Ale,
MoonJuice Galactic Grapefruit IPA
Shock Top – Belgian White, Ginger Wheat, Twisted Pretzel Wheat
Sierra Nevada – Nooner Pilsner, Hop Hunter IPA, Celebration Ale
Sonoma Cider – The Anvil, The Pitchfork, The Washboard
State 48 Brewery – Blueberry Ale, Mosaic IPA, Porter, Golden Ale
Stella Artois (Airstream)
Stone Brewing – Stone Quadrotriticale, Imperial Mutt Brown Ale, Mocha IPA
SunUp Brewery – White Russian Imperial Stout, Red Flash IPA, Trooper IPA, Tanline Brown Ale
Taste of Belgium
Taste of Germany – Spaten, Franzikaner Hefe-Weisse, Spaten Oktoberfest
Telegraph Brewery – California Ale, White Ale, Obscura Vulpine
Total Beverage Solutions – Weihenstephaner Original, Weihenstephaner Hefe Weissbier,
Weihenstephaner Pilsner
Uncle Bear's Brewery — Mandarin Wheat, Barkley’s Peanut Butter Cup Porter, Holiday Hound Winter Ale, Ocean Beach West Coast Style IPA
Victory Brewing Company – Golden Monkey, Caged Radler, Prima Pils
Wren House Brewing Company – Black Caddis, Apricot-Weisse
Stella Artois, Stella Cidre — Hoegaarden, Leffe, Leffe Brune
(Note: Beers are subject to change based upon product availability.)
General admission tickets are available for $25 and include entry into the festival at 1 p.m., 30 samples (2-oz. pours), a commemorative tasting mug, entertainment, and access to the vendor village and food vendors. A limited number of VIP-admission tickets are available starting at $45 and include all general admission benefits plus an hour early entry into the event at 12 p.m. with first access to limited beers, a VIP gift bag, private lounge access, and an additional 10 samples (2-oz. pours). Tickets can be purchased at Ticketfly. Prices will increase at the door.
A portion of this year’s NovemBEER proceeds benefits Downtown Phoenix Inc. (DPI).
