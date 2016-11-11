We've Got the Final List of Beers for the NovemBEER Festival Nov. 12 in Phoenix

Cheers and beers at last year's NovemBEER Festival. Alexandra Gaspar

Ready, Phoenix? Here's the list of every single participant in New Times' NovemBEER Festival, coming to Arizona Center in Downtown Phoenix this Saturday, November 12, from 1 to 5 p.m.

Participants and products at the third annual NovemBEER:

10 Barrel Brewing Company – Joe IPA, Pray for Snow, Pub Beer

ACE Premium Craft Cider – ACE Perry, ACE Pineapple, ACE Berry

Barrio Brewing Company – Barrio Rojo, Mocha Java Stout, Copperhead Pale Ale, Barrio Blonde

Blue Point Brewing Company – Toaster Lager, Winter Ale

Boulevard Brewing Company – Tropical Pale Ale, Tank 7 Farmhouse Ale, Cranberry Orange Radler

Breakside Brewery – Breakside IPA, Lunchbreak ISA, Pilsner

Breckenridge Brewery – Vanilla Porter, Mango Mosaic Pale Ale

Coronado Brewing Company – Mermaid’s Red, Idiot IPA, Orange Ave. Wit

Deschutes Brewery – Sagefight, Armory v2, Black Butte Porter

Elysian Brewing – Dayglow, Spacedust

Firestone Walker Brewing Company – Luponic Distortion, Easy Jack Session IPA, Velvet Merlin

Founders Brewing Company – All Day IPA, Rübaeus, Porter

Four Peaks Brewing Company – Raj IPA, White Ale, Single Tank

Golden Road Brewing – Wolf Pup, Wolf Among Weeds, Hefeweizen

Goose Island Beer – Sofie, Matilda, 2016 Lolita, 2016 Halia

Grand Canyon Brewing Company — TBD

Hangar 24 Craft Brewery – Orange Wheat, Wheels Up Helles Lager, Gourdgeous

Helio Basin Brewing Co. – American IPA, Hoppy Amber

Innis & Gunn – Original, Rum Aged, Bourbon Aged

Kona Brewing Company – Big Wave Golden Ale, Longboard Lager, Pipeline Porter

Lumberyard Brewing Company – Flagstaff IPA, Red Ale, Knotty Pine Pale Ale

Marble Brewery – Double White Ale, IPA, Pilsner, Red Ale

McFate Brewing – Fateful IPA, Buena Vista Blonde Ale, Candy Bar Milk Stout, Pueblo Vienna Lager

Modern Times Beer – Aurora, Black House, Blazing World, Fortunate Island, Lomaland

Moosehead Brewery – Moosehead Lager, Radler

Mother Bunch Brewing – White Crested IPA, Roosevelt Red, 3 On 7 Amber, Pumpkin Wit

Mother Road Brewing Company – Lost Highway, Gold Road Kölsch Style Ale, Tower Station IPA

Mudshark Brewery – Full Moon, Banana Caramel Porter, Peaceful Pumpkin

Ninkasi Brewing Company – Sleigh’r, Total Domination, Hop Cooler

North Coast Brewing Company – PranQster Belgian Style Golden Ale, Old Rasputin Russian Imperial

Stout, Scrimshaw Pilsner

North Mountain Brewery – Octomalt, C.R.E.E.M. Golden Ale, Glory Whole Hop Ale, Belay Slave IPA

Oak Creek Brewing Company – Nut Brown Ale, IPA

Odell Brewing Company – Drumroll APA, 90 Shilling Ale, Brombeere Blackberry Gose

Omission (gluten free) – IPA, Lager

Peoria Artisan Brewery – Pumpkin Spiced Ale, Haboob Black IPA

Phoenix Ale Brewery – Camelback IPA, Ironwood Imperial Porter, Biltmore Blonde, Watermelon Ale

Prescott Brewing Company – Pondersoa IPA, Achocolypse, Liquid Amber

Rogue Ales – Cold Brew IPA, Yellow Snow IPA, Good Chit Pilsner

Rubicon Brewing Company – Monkey Knife Fight, First Contact Pale Ale, Hopsauce X.X.I.P.A.

SanTan Brewing Company – Sex Panther Double Chocolate Porter, Mr. Pineapple, Devil’s Ale,

MoonJuice Galactic Grapefruit IPA

Shock Top – Belgian White, Ginger Wheat, Twisted Pretzel Wheat

Sierra Nevada – Nooner Pilsner, Hop Hunter IPA, Celebration Ale

Sonoma Cider – The Anvil, The Pitchfork, The Washboard

State 48 Brewery – Blueberry Ale, Mosaic IPA, Porter, Golden Ale

Stella Artois (Airstream)

Stone Brewing – Stone Quadrotriticale, Imperial Mutt Brown Ale, Mocha IPA

SunUp Brewery – White Russian Imperial Stout, Red Flash IPA, Trooper IPA, Tanline Brown Ale

Taste of Belgium

Taste of Germany – Spaten, Franzikaner Hefe-Weisse, Spaten Oktoberfest

Telegraph Brewery – California Ale, White Ale, Obscura Vulpine

Total Beverage Solutions – Weihenstephaner Original, Weihenstephaner Hefe Weissbier,

Weihenstephaner Pilsner

Uncle Bear's Brewery — Mandarin Wheat, Barkley’s Peanut Butter Cup Porter, Holiday Hound Winter Ale, Ocean Beach West Coast Style IPA

Victory Brewing Company – Golden Monkey, Caged Radler, Prima Pils

Wren House Brewing Company – Black Caddis, Apricot-Weisse

Stella Artois, Stella Cidre — Hoegaarden, Leffe, Leffe Brune

(Note: Beers are subject to change based upon product availability.)

General admission tickets are available for $25 and include entry into the festival at 1 p.m., 30 samples (2-oz. pours), a commemorative tasting mug, entertainment, and access to the vendor village and food vendors. A limited number of VIP-admission tickets are available starting at $45 and include all general admission benefits plus an hour early entry into the event at 12 p.m. with first access to limited beers, a VIP gift bag, private lounge access, and an additional 10 samples (2-oz. pours). Tickets can be purchased at Ticketfly. Prices will increase at the door.

A portion of this year’s NovemBEER proceeds benefits Downtown Phoenix Inc. (DPI).

