Wingstock in Mesa, Four Peaks Fall Festival, And More This Weekend in Metro Phoenix

Saturday, October 29

All you wing fans might want to head over to Mesa this Saturday to enjoy the Valley's only chicken wing festival, Wingstock. Guests can sample wings from restaurants including the Wing Counter, the Monastery Mesa, and Uncle Bear's Brewery. Attendees also can listen to live music and participate in a wing-eating contest. Tickets cost $8 in advance and $12 day of the event. Wingstock is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Mesa Amphitheatre. For more information, visit the event's Facebook page or Wingstock's website.

Four Peaks Fall Festival

Saturday, October 29

Four Peaks Brewery in Tempe on Wilson Street will celebrate autumn by pouring a bounty of fall beers and hosting a pumpkin-carving contest this Saturday as part of its Four Peaks Fall Festival. Guests can drink Four Peaks' Pumpkin Porter, Sirius Black, Barrel-aged Raj, and Wet Knot in addition to other offerings from local breweries including Huss Brewing Company, McFate Brewing Company, SunUp Brewing Company, and Uncle Bear's. Enjoy a tapping of Four Peaks Double Pumpkin at 6 p.m. The Fall Festival is from 2 to 9 p.m. For more information, visit the event's Facebook page or Four Peaks' website.

Phoenix Public Market

Harvest Festival at Phoenix Public Market

Saturday, October 29

Celebrate the bounty of fall at Phoenix Public Market's Harvest Festival on Saturday. Once you're there, you can enjoy chile-roasting, pumpkin-carving, yoga with Sutra Studios, and more than 100 food vendors and artisans. Check out produce from farmers including Abby Lee Farms, honey products from Absolutely Delightful, eggs from Chile Acres, grass-fed beef from Circle Key Farms, and produce from Crooked Sky and Maya’s Farms. Food trucks vary week to week but include Jamburritto, Naturally Sweet, and PAZ. The Harvest Festival is from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, visit the Phoenix Public Market's website.

Paranormal Dining Experience at Hob Nobs

Saturday, October 29



If you're searching for a way to get in the spirit of Halloween, considering heading to Hob Nobs in downtown Phoenix on Saturday. There, you can have a four-course meal and listen to investigators from Abnormal Paranormal LLC discuss the spirits that might still reside in the circa-1900 historic cottage. Dinner is from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., and seating is limited. Call 602-253-9220 to make reservations. Tickets cost $65 per person and include appetizers, a four-course meal, three alcoholic beverages with dinner, and (possibly) an intimate encounter with the paranormal. For more information, visit the event's Facebook page or Hob Nobs' website.

Exclusive CaskWerks Gin Debuts at Citizen Public House

All weekend

Tempe-based spirit company CaskWerks Distilling Company has partnered with the bar team at Scottsdale's Citizen Public House and the specialists at TeaRoyalty to create a cardamom and rose tea gin, available exclusively for Citizen Public House’s cocktail menu. Taste this drink at Citizen Public House in The World's End cocktail, which includes a blend of cucumber syrup, St. Germain elderflower liqueur, and fresh lemon. For more information, visit Citizen Public House's website.

