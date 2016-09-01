World of Beer in Tempe Has Closed

A bird's-eye view of WOB's Tuesday trivia. Janessa Hilliard

Tempe beer lovers have one less place to enjoy a pint. Almost exactly four years after opening its doors at 526 South Mill Avenue in Tempe, World of Beer has shuttered. The bar was known for its extensive selection of brews, including 58 rotating beers on tap and more than 500 beers by the bottle.

And, unfortunately, that's not the end of the bad news for the brewpub's fans. According to an employee at World of Beer's Gilbert location, that bar will also be "transitioning" into something other than a World of Beer location sometime in the next month. The only other World of Beer location in Arizona, in Tucson, remains open.

All three Arizona locations, however, have been removed from the World of Beer website.

When World of Beer debuted in Tempe back in 2012, the bar was the first World of Beer location to open west of Arlington, Texas. At the time the company, which was founded in Florida, had 26 locations locations nationwide, with plans to expand to more than 200 locations by 2013.

We've reached out to a spokesperson for the company and have yet to hear back. We'll update when we have more information.

