Worm Composting Class, Free Bagel, and More in Metro Phoenix From Feb. 6 to Feb. 12

Courtesy of Street Eats

Street Eats Food Truck Festival

Saturday, February 11, and Sunday, February 12

Make your way over to Salt River Fields in Scottsdale on Saturday and Sunday to enjoy cuisine from more than 70 different food trucks during the Street Eats Food Truck Festival. Dig into food from the likes of The Maine Lobster Lady, Mustache Pretzels, and The American Pountine Co. Each of the food trucks will offer a $2 sample, and some will be selling full menu items too. But this festival isn't just about the food. Attendees also can enjoy live music across two stages, cooking demonstrations, different competitions, and shopping at the adjoining Uncommon Markets. The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both days. General admission tickets cost $12. For more information, visit the Street Eats Food Truck Festival's website.

Courtesy of Chompie's

Free Bagel at Chompie's With Purchase

Thursday, February 9

This Thursday is National Bagel Day, and Chompie's is celebrating with a deal. Guests can score a free bagel with cream cheese with a purchase at Chompie’s five Valley locations. This offer is valid all day on Thursday, February 9, with any purchase while supplies last. This deal is good for one per person, for take-away orders only. For more information, visit Chompie's website.

EXPAND Courtesy of Arizona Strong Beer Festival

Arizona Strong Beer Festival

Saturday, February 11

It's back: One of the Valley's top craft beer festivals returns this Saturday. At the Arizona Strong Beer Festival, festival-goers can enjoy suds from more than 130 breweries at Steele Indian School Park. Sample brews from places like Arizona Wilderness Brewing Company, Helio Basin Brewing, and McFate Brewing Company. The festival runs from 1 to 5 p.m. General admission tickets cost $45 per person and include 40 tasting tickets. The festival's website cautions that this event sells out every year, so you'll want to get your tickets soon. For more information, visit Arizona Strong Beer Festival's website.

EXPAND Courtesy of The Urban Farm

Worm Composting Workshop at The Urban Farm

Saturday, February 11

Interested in composting? Not afraid of worms? Then consider heading over The Urban Farm on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. for a Worm Composting workshop. Expect to learn about how important worms are for gardens and composting. According to a worm composting page on Cornell's website (yes, really), "worms eat food scraps, which become compost as they pass through the worm's body." This in-person workshop will be held at the Urban Farm Warehouse at 4549 North Seventh Street in Phoenix. Participants will receive all the supplies they need to learn how to build their own worm bin. Tickets for the Worm Bin Workshop cost $99 and cover up to two people. Space is limited. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Urban Farm's website.

EXPAND Courtesy of Cowboy Ciao

20th Anniversary Cowboy Ciao Alumni Dinner

Sunday, February 12

Downtown Scottsdale’s Cowboy Ciao is celebrating 20 years in business, and this Sunday the restaurant is hosting an alumni dinner. Enjoy cuisine from notable Valley chefs including Gio Osso of Virtu Honest Craft and Nico Heirloom Kitchen, Nobuo Fukuda of Nobuo at Teeter House, and Keenan Bosworth of Pig & Pickle. Noted mixologists Richie Moe and Keifer Gilbert will be behind the bar. Diners can enjoy a five-course meal with beverage pairings. The evening starts at 6:30 p.m. with a reception. Dinner begins at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $150 per person with wine pairings or $125 with cocktail pairings. Reservations are required. Call 480-946-3111 to reserve your slot. For more information, visit Cowboy Ciao's website.