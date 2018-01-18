Yaya's Tacos Opening Brick-and-Mortar Spot in the West Valley

Three years ago, Yaya’s Tacos launched a Mexican-leaning food truck with a paleo and gluten-free menu. Now, after having served a whole lot of grass-fed carne asada and free-range chicken in green chile, Esteban and Lizz Garcia are bringing their food to a brick-and-mortar location in Surprise.

The grand opening of Yaya’s Mexican Bar and Grill is scheduled for January 27. Esteban says he wants the day to feel like a big party, complete with a mariachi band and free giveaways.

“It’s important that we’re bringing attention to the West Valley,” Lizz says. “I think we need more of this kind of stuff out here. We need fresh ideas.”