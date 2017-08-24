menu

The Best Thing I Ate This Week: Yemeni "Rice and Beans"

Fresh, Sustainable Seafood in Scottsdale? All You Need is a Boat


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

The Best Thing I Ate This Week: Yemeni "Rice and Beans"

Thursday, August 24, 2017 at 8 a.m.
By Felicia Campbell
The Best Thing I Ate This Week: Yemeni "Rice and Beans"EXPAND
Felicia Campbell
A A

Yemeni food is Middle Eastern food like you've never had it before. This is not humus and falafel, fatoush salad or shawarma-style Near Eastern cuisine. Yemeni is hearty, stick-to-your-ribs, southern comfort, done Arabian-style.

Two of my favorite Middle Eastern dishes come from this canon of Arabian Gulf-cooking: chargrilled chicken muthbi and a rich bean dish called fassoulia.

Muthbi is traditionally cooked on hot stones that are super-heated over a bed of charcoal on the roadsides, but here it is more often cooked over a hot barbecue flame. The chicken is simply seasoned, letting the smoke act as its primary flavoring agent. It is then served over an intoxicating plate of spiced rice along with a small side of cucumber yogurt, some raw onions, and a dish of tangy, spicy chile and tomato salsa.

Sounds simple. It is. But the trick of this dish is in the eating of it.

You need to pull a piece of the steaming hot chicken from its bone, splash on some tomato sauce and yogurt, take a bite of raw onion, then scoop the sauced chicken and a small pile of rice into your mouth, using only your fingers. This is a messy meal that taps into primal instincts and deep pleasures that are simply not attainable when using a fork and knife.

Fassoulia, on the other hand, comes with a side of warm bread with which to eat it, but it is no less hearty or satisfying. The thick, meaty fava beans are slow-cooked then sauteed with onions, tomatoes, garlic, and a bit of dried ground okra, a signature ingredient in Yemeni cooking.

I love beans. Chickpeas, limas, black beans, or pintos: They're all good to me. But fassoulia, finished off with a squeeze of lemon or lime, is my absolute favorite.

This week, I found both at a little corner of Arabia on East Apache Boulevard in Tempe: Mandi House Restaurant.

The unassuming, no-frills restaurant delivered on their promise of  Arabian comfort foods, right down to the syrupy sweet glass of cardamon-spiced tea that ended my meal. It was transportive. It was exactly what I was craving, though I didn't know it until after I began to eat. In that way, it was utterly perfect, and it most certainly was the best thing I ate all week.

Felicia Campbell
Felicia Campbell is the food editor of Phoenix New Times. She has written about food, culture, and cars for digital and print publications all over the world and is the author of The Food of Oman: Recipes and Stories from the Gateway to Arabia (Andrews McMeel, 2015). Her husband learned quickly that she’d rather get a bag of avocados than a bouquet of roses.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Popular Stories

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >