The Best Thing I Ate This Week: Yemeni "Rice and Beans"

Felicia Campbell

Yemeni food is Middle Eastern food like you've never had it before. This is not humus and falafel, fatoush salad or shawarma-style Near Eastern cuisine. Yemeni is hearty, stick-to-your-ribs, southern comfort, done Arabian-style.

Two of my favorite Middle Eastern dishes come from this canon of Arabian Gulf-cooking: chargrilled chicken muthbi and a rich bean dish called fassoulia.

Muthbi is traditionally cooked on hot stones that are super-heated over a bed of charcoal on the roadsides, but here it is more often cooked over a hot barbecue flame. The chicken is simply seasoned, letting the smoke act as its primary flavoring agent. It is then served over an intoxicating plate of spiced rice along with a small side of cucumber yogurt, some raw onions, and a dish of tangy, spicy chile and tomato salsa.