You Can Dine at The Simple Farm in Scottsdale During The Farm To Kitchen West Supper Series

EXPAND The Simple Farm's communal dining setup. Photo courtesy of The Simple Farm

It's been about two years since Lylah and Michael Ledner suspended the Thursday morning farmers market at their charming Scottsdale oasis, The Urban Farm. Located at 9080 East Cactus Road, the urban farm, which also serves as the couple's private residence, was a beautiful place to spend a morning and pick up artisan products from both the Ledners and other vendors.

For the next eight months, however, The Simple Farm and Kitchen West Restaurant at the Scottsdale Resort will come together to host the Farm to Kitchen West Supper Series, which invites Valley residents to enjoy unique dining experiences both at The Simple Farm and the resort.

The eight-part series intends to “bring the dignity back to the supper table” with three-course meals, meet-and-greets with local farmers and chefs, wine pairings, and more. The series will be held at The Simple Farm on October 28, November 18, January 27, March 24, and May 19, and at Kitchen West Restaurant at The Scottsdale Resort on December 16, February 24, and April 28.

Suppers at The Simple Farm will begin with a tour led by the Ledners, followed by meet-and-greets with the farm’s five Nubian dairy goats.

The three-course dinners will be served at 6:30 p.m. Specific menu items will vary by month, but attendees can expect items prepared by Kitchen West’s Executive Chef Rick Dupere like kohlrabi arugula salad, The Simple Farm okra chili, jumbo prawns and smoked Shreiner sausages, and plenty of organic, locally grown produce and vegetables.

Tickets for the Farm to Kitchen Supper Series are on sale now, starting at $75 per person. Each supper has a max capacity of 16 people. To reserve your seat, call 480-596-7522.

For information about the series, check out either The Simple Farm website or Kitchen West Restaurant’s website.

