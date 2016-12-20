Your Ultimate Guide to Eating the Holidays in Phoenix

There are so many options for food, treats, and drinks during the holidays, we wanted to make it easy for you. Rachel Solomon Photography

From Chinese restaurants open on Christmas Day to spots to ring in the new year in culinary style — with a few last-minute tamales thrown in — we've got you covered, Phoenix.

50 Places to Eat This Holiday Season in Metro Phoenix: A Field Guide

So many flavors, dishes, and comfort foods are associated with the holiday season, including eggnog, gingerbread, holiday ham, latkes, and tamales. Here's your field guide to finding holiday staples across the Valley.

Grace Stufkosky

10 Places to Order Tamales in Metro Phoenix

For those who grew up in the Southwest, or have just lived here long enough to soak in the culture, tamales are a staple of holiday dining. If you can't schedule a whole day of making and wrapping tamales, we don't blame you. That's why we've gathered this handy list of places around town that will happily do the hard work for you. (Warning: It might be too late for some spots on this list.)

Find many restaurants across metro Phoenix serving special holiday items on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Courtesy of Hotel Valley Ho

20 Christmas Dining Options in Metro Phoenix in 2016

Whether you need a break from your overly decorated house, or just really enjoy lobster bisque, turkey carving stations, or Yule logs, metro Phoenix eateries are ready to play host. From the Scottsdale Resort’s Christmas bunch to stunning overviews of Paradise Valley during Christmas dinner at elements, here are 20 options for fantastic meals during Christmas weekend.

Soy sauce chicken at New Hong Kong Restaurant. Evie Carpenter

13 Chinese Restaurants Open on Christmas Day in Metro Phoenix

We believe in the sanctity of the eating of Chinese food on December 25. And what may have started as a Jewish tradition has now grown to become a widespread ritual even among those who do celebrate the Christmas holiday. So whether you're not celebrating Christmas, or just celebrating sans traditional fare, here are 13 Chinese restaurants that will be open on Christmas Day.

Spend New Year's Eve at Phoenix City Grille in Uptown. Menu Mugshots

Our 15 Favorite Options for New Year’s Eve Dining in Metro Phoenix

There are more than a few ways to get in a satisfying and oftentimes-upscale meal across metro Phoenix before the fun begins on New Year's Eve, or even hosting a midnight celebration in-house, and we happen to have a list of them for you right here.

