Zak's Single-Origin Brownie Flights Will Make You a Better Chocolate Eater

EXPAND Felicia Campbell

Zak's Chocolate in Scottsdale is well known for single-origin, high quality chocolate bars. But now, the shop has a new way to appreciate the aroma, subtle flavors, and terror of their painstakingly sourced coco beans: the single origin brownie flight.

For $8.50 you'll get three brownie, each made with a different coco bean. The flight I tried contained brownies made of Brazilian, Guatemalan, and Madagascar chocolate.

So, how should one approach this flight? Since I didn't taste them right there at the shop, Maureen Elitzak suggested a very quick warm-up in the microwave to get the molten chocolate nibs nice and melty. Just take care not to over nuke them and dry them out.