Zen Culinary: Chef Kelly Fletcher To Head Up New Asian Fusion Restaurant in Scottsdale

EXPAND Chef Kelly Fletcher will head up the soon-to-open Zen Culinary. Courtesy of Zen Culinary

Scottsdale is already getting a good dose of Japanese cuisine thanks to chef Josh Hebert's Hot Noodles Cold Sake. But the small ramen shop isn't the only Asian restaurant planned for the commercial area near Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard and the Loop 101.

Later this month, Zen Culinary will also open its doors at 15544 North Pima Road in Scottsdale, bringing with it a menu of Asian fusion cuisine. Owner Rachel McAuley, a first-time restaurateur who was born and raised in Thailand, has tapped a well-known local chef to head up the kitchen: chef Kelly Fletcher, who's best known for his decade-long tenure at Tempe's House of Tricks.

According to a press release, the restaurant will serve "affordable lunch specials by day and elegant fine dining by night." Expect a menu that incorporates Thai, Chinese, Japanese, American, and fusion cuisine.

And Fletcher's not the only big name associated with the project. Chef Bob Tam, partner and chef of downtown Phoenix's Bitter & Twisted, is also serving as a menu and business adviser, and Michael Liberatore, previously with Citizen Public House, joins the team as beverage director.

Zen Culinary is expected to open in late October. For more information, check the Zen Culinary website.

