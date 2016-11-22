Zen Culinary In North Scottsdale Is Now Open

Zen Culinary is bringing a blend of Asian and American flavors to North Scottsdale. Zen Culinary

A new, high-end, Asian-inspired restaurant is open in north Scottsdale.

Zen Culinary, located at 15544 North Pima Road in Scottsdale, officially opened its doors on Friday, November 18, with a soft launch party.

The restaurant, which aims to serve a blend of modern American fare with Asian-inspired flavors and ingredients, was founded by Thailand native Rachel McAuley.

Zen Culinary guests can anticipate a variety of entrees. Specific menu items including everything from Jidori half chicken with honey-balsamic and Brussels leaves, to bone-in rib eye with mustard-whipped potatoes, to smoked tea sea bass with gingery soy.

Other culinary offerings include handcrafted sushi, salads, sandwiches, rice and curry dishes, and shumai dumplings.

To drink, Zen Culinary boasts Asian-inspired craft cocktails, alongside what’s expected to be a wide selection of premium beers and wines. Guests are encouraged to visit during happy hour, which is held every day from 3 to 6 p.m. Not only are drinks discounted, but also live piano is anticipated.

The restaurant, which seats 300, offers private and semi-private dining experiences for large events and special parties.

Zen Culinary is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

For information, visit the Zen Culinary website.

