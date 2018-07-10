Local Favorite Sandwich Shop Opening New Digs Downtown

Zookz, the Phoenix shop that makes sandwiches that look like giant ravioli, will be opening a second outpost downtown. The shop serves a unique variety of sandwich. Each "Zookz" is pressed, toasted, and halved down the middle, with crisp toasted bread encasing everything but where the cut was made.
The shop, you might recall, was on our list of essential restaurants.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
The sandwiches were inspired by those that owner Carole Meyer's grandmother used to make overseas. Zookz first started serving these to Phoenix in 2012, when the shop's first location opened.
The new location will be opening on Monday, July 16, at 1 North First Street.
It will be open for breakfast and lunch, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be a patio cool with dogs and a portrait of Berdjoui, Meyer's grandmother, the woman whose culinary spark gave rise to Zookz.
To read more about the restaurant, check out our Essentials story.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!