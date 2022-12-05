11 Nerdy Things to Do This December in Metro Phoenix

Christmas is coming early for local geeks. The month of December will offer opportunities to cosplay, watch movies, meet celebrities, attend cons, dance the night away, and raise a toast to actor and comedian Danny McBride.
Read on, geek out, and have a happy holiday season.
Costumes are mandatory at Phoenix's Santarchy (and don't include holiday sweaters).
Benjamin Leatherman
Santarchy 2022
Santa Claus is coming to town a couple of weeks early — and he’ll be in the mood to party. Jolly Ol’ Saint Nick won’t be alone, however, as he’ll be rolling through the streets of downtown Phoenix in search of drinks and merriment with a ho-ho-horde of people dressed in Christmas-inspired costumes, including many, many doppelgangers. It’s all a part of Santarchy, the annual costumed bar crawl put on by the Arizona Cacophony Society that’s inspired by the Santa Claus mythos. It features hundreds of participants dressed as reindeer, elves, snowmen, or anything else holiday-related. After taking last year off for various reasons, the event will return on Saturday, December 10. Santas and other participants will gather downtown starting at 5:30 p.m. before heading out and hitting up multiple bars throughout the area. (As always, it’s free to participate but costumes are mandatory. For more info on the starting and other details, visit the Cacophony Society’s website. Benjamin Leatherman
An event celebrating anything and everything having to do with Danny McBride? We’re in — or as Kenny Powers (the despicable baseball pitcher played by the comedian and actor in HBO’s Eastbound & Down) might say, “We’re fucking in.” The inaugural Dannyfest on Saturday, December 10, will raise a toast to McBride, whose career includes roles in films like The Foot Fist Way and such shows as Vice Principals, The Righteous Gemstones, and the aforementioned E&B. You can go as your favorite character from the McBride pantheon (“every kind of Danny is welcome,” according to the event’s Facebook page) and a $200 cash prize will go to the best-dressed attendee. There will be music from Lisa Dank, DJ Ty Hi, and TIO, the newest side-project of Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra co-founder David Marquez. Local comedian Nathan Evangelista will host. The event starts at 8 p.m. Admission is free. Benjamin Leatherman
Want to geek out over cats? We've got the purr-fect place.
Juli Lianna/Pexels
It's Feline A Lot Like Christmas Cat Show
The Phoenix Feline Fanciers will put on this annual two-day cat event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, December 10, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, December 11, at Mesa Convention Center, 263 North Center Street. It’s open to both cat fanciers and those who like interacting with fuzzy adorable felines. More than 40 breeds will be on display — from Abyssinians and Sphinxes to Maine Coons and Persians — with eight judging rings. Activities and competitions for more household breeds are also planned. Looking for the purr-fect gift to spoil your fur babies? Vendors will sell everything from collars and clothing to toys, cat furniture and toys, and even jewelry. No kitten. Local adoption agencies and rescue groups will also be on hand for those who’d like to take home a new companion animal for the holidays. Admission is $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and members of the military, $8 for kids 3 to 12, and free for children 3 and under. Benjamin Leatherman
There’s seemingly a holiday shopping event, gift market, or bazaar for everything these days, including one for witchy types, pagans, or followers of the occult. This six-hour-long maker's market from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, December 11, at Glendale Civic Center, 5750 West Glenn Drive, will be populated by 80 vendors and artists. Looking for some ritual supplies or a new set of tarot cards? How about a Krampus ornament? All of the aforementioned items will be for sale at the event, as well as occult art, candles, handcrafted jewelry, oddities, baked goods, and other “enchanting offerings.” Food trucks will also be available. Admission is $5 (cash only) at the door. Yule be sorry if you miss it. Benjamin Leatherman
Gremlins
Forget A Christmas Story, Die Hard, or anything involving Ebenezer Scrooge. The greatest Christmas movie ever made is Joe Dante's Gremlins. Released in 1984, this horror-comedy classic is nearly two hours of sheer merry mayhem. A monster movie with a Looney Tunes sensibility, Gremlins is the kind of movie that makes you want to shout “HELL YEAH” Steve Austin-style after watching an old lady get catapulted out a window. It also features Gizmo, the original Baby Yoda. Accept no substitutes. Later this month, the 35mm version of Gremlins will be presented by the folks at the Majestic Neighborhood Cinema Grill, 1140 East Baseline Road in Tempe, at 7 p.m. on Monday, December 12. It’s part of their Majestic Movie Party series and will include interactive props for members of the audience. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased through the Majestic website. Ashley Naftule
We've got a lot of problems with you people, and now you’re gonna hear about it. If you’re curious, head for 720 North Fifth Street on Wednesday, December 14, and Thursday, December 15, for Phoestivus. As its name portends, this locally focused outdoor bazaar takes its cues from the infamous Seinfeldian holiday and will include such highlights as the “Pheats of Strength” (which, in this case is a rock-climbing wall), the “Phoestivus Pole,” and a version of the “Airing of Grievances.” This year’s event will also feature more than 200 local merchants and vendors, a beer garden, food trucks, and an appearance by “Hip Santa” and “Phreddie The Yeti.” Hours are from 5 to 10 p.m. each evening. Admission is free. Full details are available on the Phoestivus website. Benjamin Leatherman
Just because we’re currently in a season that’s supposed to be all cheery and bright doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy something frightening and dark. Anyone who’s more into something scary instead of merry can attend the inaugural Winter HorrorFest. The event, which is subtitled “The Fright Before Christmas,” will haunt the Phoenix Center for the Arts, 1202 North Third Street, from Friday, December 16, to Sunday, December 18. On tap are two days of film screenings, panels, vendors, and artists, all of whom are tied to the horror genre. Guests include actors Eugene Clark (Land of the Dead) and John Dugan (The Texas Chain Saw Massacre), actress Eileen Dietz (The Exorcist), special effects guru Mick Strawn, amateur vampirologist Brent Myers, and author/photographer Paul Koudounaris. Complete details and a full schedule are available here. Benjamin Leatherman
Like many folks worldwide, actor and martial artist Steve Cardenas has been mourning the recent death of fellow Mighty Morphin Power Ranger star Jason David Frank. The two starred together in a half-dozen different MMPR television shows and two movies in the ‘90s and beyond with Cardenas playing Rocky DeSantos (a.k.a. the Red and Blue Ranger) and Frank as Tommy Oliver (a.k.a. the Green and White Ranger). “Jason was the first person to welcome me on set in 1994 and later introduced me to social media, comic cons, and event promoters all around the world,” Cardenas posted on Instagram last month following Frank’s death. In mid-December, Cardenas is set to appear at two different signings locally during a weekend-long visit to the Valley. He’ll be at Collectors Marketplace, 1945 East Indian School Road, from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 17. The following day, you can catch him at Glendale’s Pop ‘n’ Anime, 6800 North 95th Avenue, from noon to 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 18. It's free to attend but signatures and selfies will be $40 each. Benjamin Leatherman
Santa might be adding the various burlesque artists of Three Fates Revue to his naughty list after this holiday showcase on Sunday, December 18, at Cruisin' 7th, 3702 North Seventh Street. According to the troupe’s Facebook, they’ll serve up a “night of oddball burlesque” starring local burlesque, drag, and variety performers in the saucy and nerdy vein like Luna Lovebutton and Pepper Mint Schnapps. Doors are at 4 p.m. and the show begins promptly at 5 p.m. Tickets are $18 for bronze seating in the back, $23 for silver seating in the middle of the room, and $30 for gold VIP seating in the front. Benjamin Leatherman
The holidays are a time of traditions, including gathering together with your nearest and dearest for revelry of some sort. That’s especially true of the local raver scene, which turns out en masse around Christmas each year for the annual Mary Xmas rave. The infamous holiday-themed dance party has been taking place since 1999 and offers kandi kids and EDM nerds the chance to dance in a Christmas-inspired wonderland. Recent years have seen the event staged as a desert party, but the 2022 edition on Friday, December 23, will take place inside Endgame, 1233 South Alma School Drive in Mesa. There will be three stages, snowball fights, and other holiday fun. The lineup includes sets from more than 20 local DJs and the soundtrack will include many rave-friendly genres. Doors open at 8 p.m. and the party goes until 3 a.m. Tickets are $25. Benjamin Leatherman
Long-running podcast The Skeptics' Guide to the Universehas been debunking myths, conspiracies, half-truths, and junk science since 2005. Its M.O. has been “promoting critical thinking and science literacy,” both of which have been under constant attack in recent years. And its cast, which includes neurologist Steven Novella and his brothers Bob and Jay, do so in an entertaining fashion with a great deal of humor. They’re planning a visit to Arizona for two events in the Valley later this month. They’ll do a live recording of the podcast at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 15, at the Marriott Phoenix Airport, 1101 North 44th Street. Tickets are $125 per person. If that’s too much for your budget, catch them at Crescent Ballroom, 308 North Second Street, on Saturday, December 17, during “A Skeptical Extravaganza of Special Significance,” which will include “sciencey games.” Musician and comedian George Hrab will host. Advance tickets are $45 to $55 for general admission and $125 for a VIP package. Benjamin Leatherman
