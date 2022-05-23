Actor Christopher Eccleston Has Canceled His Phoenix Fan Fusion Appearance

Just a week before pop culture convention Phoenix Fan Fusion
begins, one of its most famous guests has bowed out.
Christopher Eccleston, perhaps best known as the Ninth Doctor on Doctor Who
, announced on May 21 that he will not be appearing at the event.
In a video that Phoenix Fan Fusion posted to its social media accounts over the weekend, Eccleston explained the change in schedule.
"Hello everybody in Phoenix, Arizona, the Grand Canyon State," he began. I'm sorry that I cannot join you for the con this year. I'm in Varna, Bulgaria, making a film called The Young Woman and the Sea
with the great Daisy Ridley from Star Wars
... I've tried everything, production have tried, but I just cannot get away.
"I'm particularly sad because over the last two years with the pandemic, we've had so much disruption to our conventions. I'm really sorry not to see you. If I was not Chris Eccleston, and I was the Ninth Doctor and I had a blue box, and a Sonic Screwdriver, I could do it, but I can't. I send you all my love. I hope you have a great, great con, and it will be fantastic to see you very soon. Lots of love. Bye."
Attendees who had pre-purchased an autograph or a photo have been refunded.
There are plenty of actors still on the Fan Fusion lineup, including Patrick Warburton, Felicia Day, Kate Mulgrew, Anthony Rapp, and Chuck Norris.
This year's Phoenix Fan Fusion runs from May 27 to May 29. (Click here for the Phoenix New Times guide
to the event.) To purchase passes, autographs, and photo ops, visit the Phoenix Fan Fusion
website.