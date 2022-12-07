All Elite Wrestling Is Coming to Phoenix in February 2023

The promotion will broadcast its flagship program, AEW Dynamite, live from the arena on TBS. They’ll then tape its second show, AEW Rampage, which airs Friday nights on TNT.
Tickets for the event are currently on sale via the Footprint Center website and range in price from $29 to $90. (Ringside seats are technically sold out but can be found on the secondary market.)
It’s the first time All Elite Wrestling, which launched back in 2019 as an alternative to the WWE, has brought its shows to Arizona. The Jacksonville, Florida-based promotion has largely staged events on the east coast and in the Midwest since its formation (Chicago is a major hub for AEW) but began visiting west coast cities like L.A. within the last year.
Professional wrestling is enormously popular in Arizona. The Valley has been a major hotspot for the WWE — which considers the city to be one of its “A” markets — and the company typically brings its one-ring circus to town once or twice a year. (They’ve broadcasted nine of their bigger pay-per-view events from Footprint Center and other metro Phoenix venues, including WrestleMania in 2010.)
Wrestling fans of the Valley, many of whom have been clamoring for AEW to come to Phoenix for years, have been buying up tickets to the show since they went on sale in late November.
DID AEW JUST SAY THEY WERE COMING TO PHOENIX ?!?!??!?!?!— 🔥Phoenix🔥 (@AmyNemmity) November 17, 2022
AEW IS COMING TO PHOENIX?!?!??!?!??!!
OH MY GOD!!!!!!!!!!! OMG OMG OMG OMG!!!!
I've been waiting for THREE YEARS!!! HOPING! DREAMING! WISHING WITH EVERYTHING!!!!
AEW IS COMING TO MF'ING PHOENIX LET'S F'ING GOOOO!!!!!!!
According to Twitter account WrestleTix, which reports on ticket sales among major companies like AEW and the WWE, most of the seats for the event have already been sold. (More than 1,700 tickets remain as of earlier this week.)
Needless to say, local wrestling fans are thrilled to be able to attend an AEW event in the Valley. Josh Rosenbaum, a teacher at Camelback High School, is one of them.
“I’m so excited to be going to AEW Dynamite and Rampage in Phoenix on February 22,” he posted on Twitter last month.