An Immersive Frida Kahlo Art Experience Is Coming to Phoenix Next Month

Another immersive artist experience is on its way to Phoenix.
This time, the subject is Frida Kahlo, the iconic 20th-century Mexican painter.
“Frida Kahlo, An Immersive Biography” will debut on Friday, July 8, at Walter Where?House, 702 North 21st Avenue. Hours will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
The production is a co-creation between the Frida Kahlo Corporation and Layers of Reality, a digital arts center in Spain, and the Phoenix stop will be its first engagement in the United States.
According to a press release, "This immersive biographical exhibition of the artist utilizes seven different transformational spaces enabling one to enter the life and work of the Mexican artist who, in the 21st century, continues to be more relevant than ever.
"The story of Frida Kahlo, one of the most influential artists in history, showcases a unique combination of digital art, historical photographs, projections, and installations accompanied by virtual reality experiences that reproduce the most relevant moments of her life and work."
Tickets go on sale Wednesday, June 8, at 9 a.m. Arizona time. Tickets will start at $35 for adults. Premium and VIP packages will be available, and there will be discounts for students, children and families.
To buy tickets and for more information, visit the “Frida Kahlo, An Immersive Biography” website
