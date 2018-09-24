Arizona Theater Company Artistic Director David Ivers Leaving in Early 2019

David Ivers is leaving his position as artistic director for Arizona Theater Company early next year to become artistic director for South Coast Repertory in Costa Mesa, California. He’ll assume the new position full-time in March 2019, and plans to continue with ATC until then.

"The board is forming an ad hoc committee to determine the process to select David's successor," board chair Susan Segal wrote in a Saturday, September 22, email to Phoenix New Times. "We anticipate that the committee will meet in the next 10 days."

Segal also addressed when they expect to hire Ivers' replacement. "The board expects to have a new Artistic Director in place before David Ivers moves to California next spring," she wrote. Until then, she expects it will be "business as usual" at ATC.