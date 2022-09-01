Surprise Art Gallery Shuts Off Lights to Illuminate Works of Local Talent

Brady spoke with Phoenix New Times on Friday, just minutes before the lights were shut off and the gallery reopened up to the public.

"This was the first of its kind exhibit where the first two weeks of the exhibit are under the gallery lighting so you can enjoy and notice all of the details of the sculptures," said Daisy Brady, the gallery manager and exhibition preparatory. "And then, as of August 26, we turned off the overhead gallery lights, and the pieces [are] illuminated.""The pieces are going to be illuminated by themselves," Brady continued. "Some are lamps that cast fantastic shadows on the walls. Others are 3D printed pieces that illuminate; they light up."