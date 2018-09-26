 


Lakeith Stanfield (left) plays Cassius "Cash" Green and Armie Hammer is Steve Lift, a coke-sniffing imbecile rich boy, in Sorry to Bother You, Boots Riley's profoundly hilarious directorial debut.
Lakeith Stanfield (left) plays Cassius “Cash” Green and Armie Hammer is Steve Lift, a coke-sniffing imbecile rich boy, in Sorry to Bother You, Boots Riley’s profoundly hilarious directorial debut.
Courtesy of Annapurna Pictures

Catch a Screening of Sorry to Bother You With Director Boots Riley

Douglas Markowitz | September 26, 2018 | 7:00am
AA

This summer's surprise hit movie wasn't a superhero blockbuster or a weepy teen rom-com: It was Sorry to Bother You, the politically radical satire that first blew up at this year's Sundance Film Festival. The film stars Atlanta's Lakeith Stanfield as a black telemarketer who uses his "white voice" to climb the corporate ladder, and within that surreal plot, director Boots Riley made sure to pack in plenty of potent political content about Silicon Valley, labor agitation, and the intertwined nature of racism and capitalism.

Confused? Head spinning? Well don't worry, because you may get the chance to talk to Boots Riley himself about his film. Arizona State University will host a screening of Sorry to Bother You on Wednesday, November 14, at Sun Devil Stadium, featuring a Q&A with the writer/director. You can ask him about making his directorial debut, about his music with the funk and hip-hop band The Coup, or, if you're feeling sinister, you can ask him about being a self-proclaimed communist. Don't red-scare anyone!

ASU is screening Sorry to Bother You as part of its "Hollywood Invades Tempe" series. Also featured in the series is the killer-shark horror movie The Meg, which will be shown on Saturday, October 27, just days before Halloween.

Hollywood Invades Tempe: Sorry to Bother You. 7 p.m. Wednesday, November 14, at Sun Devil Stadium, 500 East Veterans Way, Tempe; asu365communityunion.com. Tickets are free for ASU students and $3 for the public via Ticketmaster.

 
Douglas Markowitz is Phoenix New Times' culture editor. Born and raised in Broward County, Florida, he studied at Sophia University in Tokyo before graduating with honors from the University of North Florida with a bachelor's degree in communications. He began writing for Miami New Times while in college and served as their music and arts editorial intern in 2017. He moved to Phoenix in July 2018.

