‘Barbie The Movie: In Concert’ coming to Phoenix this summer

More than six months after the "Barbie" movie debuted in theaters, a new way to see the movie will be touring the country.
The national tour of "Barbie The Movie: In Concert" will stop at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in West Phoenix on July 30.
"Barbie The Movie: In Concert" is a "live-to-film" concert experience, meaning attendees will watch the film on the big screen while The Barbie Land Sinfonietta, an all-women and majority women-of-color orchestra, performs the music.
Tony Award winner Macy Schmidt will conduct the orchestra.
"Music lends so much heart and excitement to the 'Barbie' film; between the stunning and clever orchestral score and the upbeat iconic pop soundtrack, music is carrying us through the story," Schmidt said in the announcement. "I am particularly excited to be partnering with Mattel as I have long been inspired by Barbie’s purpose statement: ‘to inspire the limitless potential in every girl.’ It couldn’t be more aligned to have an all-women orchestra performing this film, bringing its message to life onstage.”
The presale for Citi cardmembers began Tuesday morning. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday on the Ticketmaster website.
And if that's not enough Barbie for you, remember that Phoenix Art Museum's blockbuster exhibition, "Barbie: A Cultural Icon," and the accompanying "The Power of Pink" fashion exhibit both run through July.