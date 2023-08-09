Comedian Chris Tucker is bringing his standup act to Phoenix. Here are the details

Actor and comedian Chris Tucker announced his first tour in more than a decade Wednesday morning.
The Legend Tour 2023 will stop at Phoenix's Arizona Financial Theatre on Oct. 5.
"I started my career doing stand-up in comedy clubs and it's stand-up comedy that prepared me for all of my movie roles. I'm looking forward to getting back to my roots. I love performing live, there's nothing like the energy of a live crowd and making people laugh. I'm excited to be back out on tour," Tucker said in the tour announcement.
Tucker is best known for playing Detective James Carter in the "Rush Hour" trilogy of action movies. He's also had roles in films like "Friday," "The Fifth Element" and "Jackie Brown."
Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning this Thursday. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday at 10 a.m. Arizona time.
The full list of tour dates is below:
Sept. 08, North Charleston, S.C., North Charleston Performing Arts Center
Sept. 10, Norfolk, Va., Chrysler Hall
Sept. 20, Louisville, Ky., The Louisville Palace
Sept. 22, Memphis, Tenn., The Orpheum Theatre Memphis
Sept. 24, Durham, N.C., DPAC
Sept. 30, Oakland, Calif., Paramount Theatre
Oct. 03, Denver, Paramount Theatre
Oct. 04, Inglewood, Calif., YouTube Theater
Oct. 05, Phoenix, Arizona Financial Theatre
Oct. 07, Los Angeles, Hollywood Pantages Theatre
Oct. 10, Columbus, Ohio, Palace Theatre Columbus
Oct. 11, Cincinnati, Aronoff Center
Oct. 12, Cleveland, State Theatre at Playhouse Square
Oct. 18, Philadelphia, The Met Philadelphia
Oct. 19, Pittsburgh, Benedum Center
Oct. 22, Baltimore, Hippodrome at France-Merrick Performing Arts
Oct. 26, Nashville, Tenn., Ryman Auditorium
Nov. 01, Irving, Texas, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Nov. 04, Houston, Bayou Music Center
Nov. 07, Oklahoma City, Criterion Theater
Nov. 08, Kansas City, Mo., Music Hall Kansas City
Nov. 14, Jacksonville, Fla., Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater
Nov. 15, Orlando, Fla., Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
Nov. 17, New York City, Beacon Theatre
Nov. 29, Chicago, The Chicago Theatre
Dec. 02, Indianapolis, Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
Dec. 04, St. Louis, Stifel Theatre
Dec. 07, Washington, D.C., The Anthem
Jan. 09, Toronto, Meridian Hall
Jan. 12, Detroit, Fox Theatre