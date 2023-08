Comedian Chris Tucker is bringing his standup act to Phoenix. Here are the details

Actor and comedian Chris Tucker announced his first tour in more than a decade Wednesday morning.The Legend Tour 2023 will stop at Phoenix's Arizona Financial Theatre on Oct. 5."I started my career doing stand-up in comedy clubs and it's stand-up comedy that prepared me for all of my movie roles. I'm looking forward to getting back to my roots. I love performing live, there's nothing like the energy of a live crowd and making people laugh. I'm excited to be back out on tour," Tucker said in the tour announcement.Tucker is best known for playing Detective James Carter in the "Rush Hour" trilogy of action movies. He's also had roles in films like "Friday," "The Fifth Element" and "Jackie Brown."Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning this Thursday. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday at 10 a.m. Arizona time.The full list of tour dates is below:Sept. 08, North Charleston, S.C., North Charleston Performing Arts CenterSept. 10, Norfolk, Va., Chrysler HallSept. 20, Louisville, Ky., The Louisville PalaceSept. 22, Memphis, Tenn., The Orpheum Theatre MemphisSept. 24, Durham, N.C., DPACSept. 30, Oakland, Calif., Paramount TheatreOct. 03, Denver, Paramount TheatreOct. 04, Inglewood, Calif., YouTube TheaterOct. 05, Phoenix, Arizona Financial TheatreOct. 07, Los Angeles, Hollywood Pantages TheatreOct. 10, Columbus, Ohio, Palace Theatre ColumbusOct. 11, Cincinnati, Aronoff CenterOct. 12, Cleveland, State Theatre at Playhouse SquareOct. 18, Philadelphia, The Met PhiladelphiaOct. 19, Pittsburgh, Benedum CenterOct. 22, Baltimore, Hippodrome at France-Merrick Performing ArtsOct. 26, Nashville, Tenn., Ryman AuditoriumNov. 01, Irving, Texas, The Pavilion at Toyota Music FactoryNov. 04, Houston, Bayou Music CenterNov. 07, Oklahoma City, Criterion TheaterNov. 08, Kansas City, Mo., Music Hall Kansas CityNov. 14, Jacksonville, Fla., Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran TheaterNov. 15, Orlando, Fla., Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing ArtsNov. 17, New York City, Beacon TheatreNov. 29, Chicago, The Chicago TheatreDec. 02, Indianapolis, Murat Theatre at Old National CentreDec. 04, St. Louis, Stifel TheatreDec. 07, Washington, D.C., The AnthemJan. 09, Toronto, Meridian HallJan. 12, Detroit, Fox Theatre