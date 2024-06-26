 Comedian Leslie Jones announces fall 2024 performance in Phoenix | Phoenix New Times
Comedian Leslie Jones announces fall 2024 performance in Phoenix

The award-winning "Saturday Night Live" alumna will crack up the audience at Chandler Center for the Arts on Oct. 26.
June 26, 2024
Leslie Jones is coming to the Valley.
Leslie Jones is coming to the Valley. Courtesy of Chandler Center for the Arts
She'll perform at Chandler Center for the Arts on Oct. 26 as part of her national tour.

Known for her work on "Saturday Night Live" and "The Daily Show," Jones brings her sharp wit, keen topical observations and raw commentary on current events for her live comedy show.

This summer, Jones will be joining NBC in Paris for the 2024 Olympics as the “chief super fan commentator” for the games. She first became part of NBC’s Olympics coverage in 2016, when NBC Sports invited her to Rio de Janeiro after she live-tweeted several events.

Tickets for the performance are now on sale and range from $48 to $78. Tickets are available on the Chandler Center for the Arts website or by calling 480-782-2680.
