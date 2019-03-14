Crazy Rich Asians Star Awkwafina Featured in Phoenix Film Festival Finale

Awkwafina (center) stars in The Farewell, which has been selected as the closing night film of the 2019 Phoenix Film Festival.

The closing night film for the 2019 Phoenix Film Festival, The Farewell, features one of the stars of Crazy Rich Asians in her first dramatic leading role.

The Farewell will screen at the festival on Sunday, April 14, at 7 p.m., organizers announced in a press release Wednesday

Rapper and comedic actress Awkwafina, also known for her music hit "The Vag," plays Billi, a Chinese-American writer whose grandmother doesn't know she has terminal lung cancer. The family doesn't tell her about the diagnosis, instead concocting a wedding reunion in the grandmother's native China so that everyone can say farewell.