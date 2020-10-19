Dia de los Muertos Events and Other Upcoming Phoenix Art Happenings

Jetsonorama's new Believe mural in Phoenix, while it was a work in progress.

New murals are springing up around metro Phoenix, as local creatives continue to make word amid the COVID-19 crisis. Here’s the scoop on where to find them, along with more arts news and events that should be on your radar this week.

New Jetsonorama Mural

Chip Thomas, an artist who goes by Jetsonorama, recently completed a mural on the Walter Studios building located on the southwest corner of Seventh Avenue and Roosevelt Street. He’s also a physician who works on the Navajo nation, where he’s been focused on helping to raise awareness about COVID-19 impacts. The wheat paste mural is titled Believe, and Navajo poet Esther Belen wrote a companion poem with the same title.

EXPAND Throwback to the first BlakTinx Festival in Phoenix. Audrey Pekala

BlakTinx Dance Festival

The BlakTinx Dance Festival is going virtual this year with a production called sELECTION. The event will include 17 artists "expressing their views about race, culture, and current events" in short dance films. Featured artists include Alicia-Lynn Nascimento Castro, Felix Cruz, Renya Montoya, and Angelina Ramirerez. You can watch the free performance on YouTube at 6 p.m. on Sunday, October 25.

Behind the senes at Aileen Frick's art studio in Sunnyslope. Aileen Frick

Artist Studio Tour

This year’s free self-guided Sunnyslope Open Studio Tour is happening from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 24, and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, October 25. It’s a chance to visit 10 studios and explore works by 15 artists working in diverse mediums such as ceramics, collage, jewelry, pastel, and oil painting. Participating artists include Aileen Frick, Laura Cohen-Hogan, Kristine Kollasch, and Scott Turner.

EXPAND The Senators are releasing Wild Wide Open on October 28. Danny Upshaw

Senators Release New Album

The Senators will drop their latest album, titled Wild Wide Open, on Wednesday, October 28. The title track and first single from the album is “about a cross-country journey to discover the Southwest for the first time.” Album cover art is by Phoenix-based creative Danielle Hacche.

EXPAND The central image in Thomas "Breeze" Marcus' new mural in south Phoenix. Thomas "Breeze" Marcus

New "Breeze" Mural

Thomas “Breeze” Marcus recently completed a mural titled Ban and Muhadag Do’ag. It’s located at 3902 South Central Avenue in South Phoenix, where the artist wants to share old stories with new generations, and remind people that Natives preceded others who settled in this part of the Southwest.

EXPAND Works by John Randall Nelson previously exhibited at The Gallery at Tempe Center for the Arts. Lynn Trimble

Free Arts Holds Auction

John Randall Nelson, an Eye Lounge alumnus whose public art dots the metro Phoenix landscape, is the featured artist for this year’s art auction benefiting Free Arts, a nonprofit working with youth who’ve experienced abuse or homelessness. The free virtual event happens online from October 21 to 26.

EXPAND Choreographer Candy Jimenez will also dance during "Rooted in Movement." Dulce Dance Company

Rooted in Movement

Dulce Dance Company is presenting dance created by Arizona-based choreographers Candy Jimenez and Diane McNeal Hunt at 7 p.m. on Friday, October 23, and Saturday, October 24. "Rooted in Movement" will happen at a private home in north central Phoenix, with a limited audience size. Featured dancers include Angel Castro, Nicole Olson, and others. Tickets are $25 and include a tree-themed face mask.

EXPAND Artist Nick Rascona with his Roommates sculpture for IN FLUX 9 in Chandler. Vision Gallery

'Bird Houses & Nests' Exhibit

See new large-scale sculptures created by Phoenix-based artists Jeff Falk and Nick Rascona in this outdoor exhibition at Tucson Botanical Gardens, which continues through January 3, 2021. The exhibit includes site-specific works by more than 10 artists. Garden admission is $15 for adults.

EXPAND William Henry Powell, Columbus Before the Council of Salamanca (Colónante el consejo de Salamanca), 1847. Oil on canvas. Collection of Phoenix Art Museum, Museum purchase. Phoenix Art Museum

Museum Launches Reframed Project

Phoenix Art Museum is commissioning artists and scholars from groups that are typically underrepresented in museums to create text panels sharing their knowledge and perspectives related to select works in the museum’s American art collection. Inaugural participants include Ninabah Winton and Velma Kee Craig (both Diné/Navajo). In addition, the museum has placed a poem by Anna Flores next to a painting depicting Christopher Columbus.

EXPAND Work by Beth Ames Swartz in the "Tikkun Olam" exhibit in 2016. Beth Ames Swartz

2020 Shemer Honors



Shemer Arts Center will recognize artist Beth Ames Swartz during its virtual Shemer Honors event on Friday, November 13, which will include the artist leading a tour through her exhibition at the center. The award recognizes artistic excellence and significant contributions to the arts community.

EXPAND Throwback to a previous Cultural Coalition event celebrating Dia de los Muertos. José Muñoz

Dia de los Muertos

Many Day of the Dead celebrations are going virtual this year, including the Mesa Arts Center event happening from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 24, and the Cultural Coalition event taking place at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 25. Both events will include visual art, performance, and more.