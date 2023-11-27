This new season pass gets you into every 2024 Diamondbacks home game

After the Arizona Diamondbacks' unexpected World Series run, interest in the 2024 season is high.
In response, the team announced Monday morning a new Ballpark Season Pass that allows fans to watch all home games for one price.
For $299, fans can watch the National League champions at 81 regular-season games and two exhibition games in 2024. That works out to just $3.60 per game.
The team previously has offered a similar one-price pass for summer games, but nothing for the whole season.
“With the popularity of our Summer Pass, we’re excited to provide yet another affordable option for individuals and families to enjoy baseball together, not just in the summer but all season long,” Derrick Hall, president, CEO and eneral partner, said in a press release. “Pair the Ballpark Season Pass with some of our Value Menu Items, and you’ll see why Chase Field provides the most affordable ballpark experience in all of Major League Baseball.”
Here's how it works: At the beginning of each 2024 home series, passholders will receive a text message with a link to opt-in to reserve seats and receive mobile tickets delivered directly to their mobile device through the MLB Ballpark App. Passholders can use the app to reserve tickets near other participants of the program, as well as purchase guest tickets to add on to their seats.
The Diamondbacks' 2024 regular season starts March 28 against the Colorado Rockies.
The Ballpark Season Pass is available for a limited time and can be purchased on the Arizona Diamondbacks website.