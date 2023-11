‘Drag Race’ star Bianca Del Rio's comedy tour is stopping in Phoenix

"Ru Paul's Drag Race" icon and sixth-season winner Bianca Del Rio announced a North American tour on Monday morning, and Phoenix is on the schedule.She'll bring the "Dead Inside Tour" to Celebrity Theatre on Feb. 13, 2024, when she'll cover politics, pop culture, political correctness, current events, cancel culture and everyday life."The world is on fire, but I'm not concerned," Del Rio said in the tour announcement. "I'm dead inside and find humor in everything. If you're not easily offended and ready for a night of irreverent humor – get in, losers we're going for a ride!"Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday on the Celebrity Theatre website The full list of tour dates is below, and for more events happening around the Valley, visit Phoenix New Times' event calendar Feb. 12, San Diego, Balboa TheatreFeb. 15, Oklahoma City, Tower TheatreFeb. 16, Birmingham, Ala., Lyric TheatreFeb. 17, Atlanta, Atlanta Symphony HallFeb. 18, West Palm Beach, Fla., Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing ArtsFeb. 19, Orlando, Fla., Hard Rock LiveFeb. 21, Raleigh, N.C., Meymandi Concert HallFeb. 22, Red Bank, N.J., Count Basie Center for the ArtsFeb. 23, Richmond, Va., The NationalFeb. 24, Washington, D.C., DAR Constitution HallFeb. 25, Glenside, Pa., Keswick TheatreFeb. 27, Poughkeepsie, N.Y., BardavonFeb. 28, Hartford, Conn., Belding TheaterFeb. 29, Brooklyn, N.Y., Kings TheatreMarch 1, Boston, Boch Center Wang TheatreMarch 2, Portland, Maine, State TheatreMarch 4, Rutland, Vt., Paramount TheatreMarch 5, Toronto, Massey HallMarch 8, London, Ontario, Centennial HallMarch 9, Hamilton, Ontario, FirstOntario Concert HallMarch 12, Ottawa, Ontario, Southam HallMarch 13, Montreal, L’OlympiaMarch 15, Kitchener, Ontario, Centre In The SquareMarch 16, Detroit, Masonic Cathedral TheatreMarch 19, Milwaukee, Pabst TheatreMarch 20, Green Bay, Wis, Meyer TheatreMarch 21, Kalamazoo, Mich., Kalamazoo State TheatreMarch 22, Cleveland, The AgoraMarch 23, Columbus, Ohio, Southern TheatreMarch 25, Newport, Ky., MegaCorp PavilionMarch 26, Pittsburgh, Byham TheaterMarch 28, Indianapolis, Clowes Memorial HallMarch 29, Chicago, Chicago TheatreMarch 30, St. Paul, Minn., Palace TheaterMarch 31, Thunder Bay, Ontario, Thunder Bay Community AuditoriumApril 2, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Burton Cummings TheatreApril 3, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, TCU PlaceApril 4, Calgary, Alberta, Southern Alberta Jubilee AuditoriumApril 5, Edmonton, Alberta, Northern Alberta Jubilee AuditoriumApril 7, Anchorage, Alaska, William A. Egan Civic and Convention CenterApril 9, Vancouver, British Columbia, The OrpheumApril 10, Kelowna, British Columbia, Kelowna Community TheatreApril 13, Victoria, British Columbia, Royal TheatreApril 15, Portland, Ore., Arlene Schnitzer Concert HallApril 16, Eugene, Ore., McDonald TheatreApril 17, Seattle, Paramount TheatreApril 19, Sacramento, Calif., Crest TheatreApril 21, Los Angeles, The Theatre at Ace HotelApril 23, Austin, Texas, Paramount TheatreApril 24, New Orleans, Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing ArtsApril 25, San Antonio, Tobin Center for the Performing ArtsApril 26, Dallas, Majestic TheatreApril 28, Kansas City, Mo., The MidlandApril 29, Denver, Temple Hoyne Buell TheatreApril 30, Salt Lake City, Eccles TheaterMay 2, Santa Rosa, Calif., Luther Burbank Center for the ArtsMay 3, San Francisco, The WarfieldMay 5, Pomona, Calif., Fox Theater PomonaMay 6, Palm Desert, Calif., McCallum Theatre