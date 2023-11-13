‘Drag Race’ star Bianca Del Rio's comedy tour is stopping in Phoenix

"Ru Paul's Drag Race" icon and sixth-season winner Bianca Del Rio announced a North American tour on Monday morning, and Phoenix is on the schedule.
She'll bring the "Dead Inside Tour" to Celebrity Theatre on Feb. 13, 2024, when she'll cover politics, pop culture, political correctness, current events, cancel culture and everyday life.
"The world is on fire, but I'm not concerned," Del Rio said in the tour announcement. "I'm dead inside and find humor in everything. If you're not easily offended and ready for a night of irreverent humor – get in, losers we're going for a ride!"
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday on the Celebrity Theatre website.
The full list of tour dates is below, and for more events happening around the Valley, visit Phoenix New Times' event calendar.
Feb. 12, San Diego, Balboa Theatre
Feb. 13, Phoenix, Celebrity Theatre
Feb. 15, Oklahoma City, Tower Theatre
Feb. 16, Birmingham, Ala., Lyric Theatre
Feb. 17, Atlanta, Atlanta Symphony Hall
Feb. 18, West Palm Beach, Fla., Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts
Feb. 19, Orlando, Fla., Hard Rock Live
Feb. 21, Raleigh, N.C., Meymandi Concert Hall
Feb. 22, Red Bank, N.J., Count Basie Center for the Arts
Feb. 23, Richmond, Va., The National
Feb. 24, Washington, D.C., DAR Constitution Hall
Feb. 25, Glenside, Pa., Keswick Theatre
Feb. 27, Poughkeepsie, N.Y., Bardavon
Feb. 28, Hartford, Conn., Belding Theater
Feb. 29, Brooklyn, N.Y., Kings Theatre
March 1, Boston, Boch Center Wang Theatre
March 2, Portland, Maine, State Theatre
March 4, Rutland, Vt., Paramount Theatre
March 5, Toronto, Massey Hall
March 8, London, Ontario, Centennial Hall
March 9, Hamilton, Ontario, FirstOntario Concert Hall
March 12, Ottawa, Ontario, Southam Hall
March 13, Montreal, L’Olympia
March 15, Kitchener, Ontario, Centre In The Square
March 16, Detroit, Masonic Cathedral Theatre
March 19, Milwaukee, Pabst Theatre
March 20, Green Bay, Wis, Meyer Theatre
March 21, Kalamazoo, Mich., Kalamazoo State Theatre
March 22, Cleveland, The Agora
March 23, Columbus, Ohio, Southern Theatre
March 25, Newport, Ky., MegaCorp Pavilion
March 26, Pittsburgh, Byham Theater
March 28, Indianapolis, Clowes Memorial Hall
March 29, Chicago, Chicago Theatre
March 30, St. Paul, Minn., Palace Theater
March 31, Thunder Bay, Ontario, Thunder Bay Community Auditorium
April 2, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Burton Cummings Theatre
April 3, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, TCU Place
April 4, Calgary, Alberta, Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
April 5, Edmonton, Alberta, Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
April 7, Anchorage, Alaska, William A. Egan Civic and Convention Center
April 9, Vancouver, British Columbia, The Orpheum
April 10, Kelowna, British Columbia, Kelowna Community Theatre
April 13, Victoria, British Columbia, Royal Theatre
April 15, Portland, Ore., Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
April 16, Eugene, Ore., McDonald Theatre
April 17, Seattle, Paramount Theatre
April 19, Sacramento, Calif., Crest Theatre
April 21, Los Angeles, The Theatre at Ace Hotel
April 23, Austin, Texas, Paramount Theatre
April 24, New Orleans, Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts
April 25, San Antonio, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
April 26, Dallas, Majestic Theatre
April 28, Kansas City, Mo., The Midland
April 29, Denver, Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre
April 30, Salt Lake City, Eccles Theater
May 2, Santa Rosa, Calif., Luther Burbank Center for the Arts
May 3, San Francisco, The Warfield
May 5, Pomona, Calif., Fox Theater Pomona
May 6, Palm Desert, Calif., McCallum Theatre