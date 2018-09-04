Fall Theater Preview: Fun Home, The Wiz, Neil Simon, August Wilson, and More

The late Neil Simon will never really die, so long as theater people have anything to say about it. His lesser-known Rose and Walsh, playing now at Judy Rollings’ Theater Artists Studio (4848 East Cactus Road, Scottsdale, 602-765-0120, thestudiophx.org), concerns a pair of famous writers who probably shouldn’t be lovers. This north Valley company’s new season includes a production of Inherit the Wind and the world premiere of local playwright Hal Corley’s Pas d’Action, about the pains and privations of family.

Black Theatre Troupe (1333 East Washington Street, 602-258-8128, blacktheatretroupe.org) opens its 48th season with that musicalized monolith The Wiz, after which things start to get interesting. In February, artistic director David Hemphill and company will bring on Dominique Morriseau’s stirring black history lesson, Detroit ’67, which is bookended by a pair of promising biographies: January’s And in This Corner, Cassius Clay, about the segregated south of the 1950s as witnessed by the once and future boxer Muhammad Ali; and Simply Simone, concerning legendary singer Nina Simone, in April.

The balance of comedy, drama, and music promised by BTT’s season schedule won’t be found on iTheatre Collaborative’s (222 East Monroe Street, 602-252-8497, itheatreaz.org) stage this year -— and considering this company’s way with a tough story, that’s good news. Each of the four dramas from this newest Herberger Theatre resident offers commotion and commentary on everything from religion (Daniel Berrigan’s seldom seen The Trial of the Catonsville Nine), politics (Peter Morgan’s Frost/Nixon), and the wages of war (Michelle Kholos Brooks’ randy Hostage). The first of these, Bruce Graham’s race-relations soliloquy White Guy on the Bus, opens September 7.