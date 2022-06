Film Icon John Waters Is Coming to Phoenix's Celebrity Theatre

Director, author, artist, queer icon — John Waters wears a lot of hats.And you'll hear all about it when he comes to Phoenix on Friday, October 14.Waters is bringing his "False Negative: An Evening With John Waters" show to Celebrity Theatre. The show is "a rapid-fire one-man spoken word vaudevillean act that celebrates the film career and joyously appalling taste" of the director, according to a release.Waters is the writer and director of cult classics like, and. His most recent project is the book, which came out in May.Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 1, on the Celebrity Theatre website