Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of
local news and culture

Things to Do

Five Free Events in Metro Phoenix This Week

January 3, 2023 8:00AM

There's a free songwriters showcase at Crescent Ballroom this Wednesday.
There's a free songwriters showcase at Crescent Ballroom this Wednesday. Crescent Ballroom
Is one of your New Year's resolutions to be smarter with your money? Yeah, us too. But that doesn't mean we want to stay home all the time.

Here are five things you can do this week around town that won't cost you a dime.

click to enlarge
Listen to local photographer Jesse Rieser talk about his work on Wednesday.
Jesse Rieser

Photographer Gallery Talk

In case you didn't know, there's an art gallery inside the luxurious Mountain Shadows Resort in Paradise Valley. on Wednesday, January 4, you can see the current exhibit, a photography show titled "Souvenirs From Paradise," and listen to a talk by the artist, Jesse Rieser. Rieser is a Phoenix-based photographer whose works "celebrate the often-overlooked in our day-to-day American experience," according to the gallery statement. He's been featured in media outlets such as the New York Times and NPR. The event runs from 6 to 7 p.m., and advance registration is required. Mountain Shadows is located at 5445 East Lincoln Drive, Paradise Valley.

Wednesday Wednesday Songwriters Showcase

Wednesday Wednesday, the weekly music event hosted by Jesse Teer of The Senators, has been going on for more than a year now, and if you haven't checked out the scene, now's a good time to do it. On Wednesday, January 4, you'll see Fort Vine, Rafa'el, Nina Luna, Seanloui, and Proper Pet performing original music. It all goes down starting at 8 p.m. on the upstairs balcony at Crescent Ballroom, 308 North Second Avenue.


click to enlarge
The poster for the "Lucha Libre: Beyond the Arenas" exhibit at ASU Art Museum.
Emmanuel Garcia

'Lucha Libre: Beyond the Arenas'

Any time the doors are open at the Arizona State University Art Museum, you can see the offerings for free. Currently on display is "Lucha Libre: Beyond the Arenas," a colorful, exciting collection of painting, photography, and mixed-media artworks by internationally recognized Mexican and Chicanx contemporary artists along with collectors’ items, film posters, and other memorabilia from some of the sport’s most famous wrestlers. On Thursday, January 5, the museum is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. ASU Art Museum is located at 51 East 10th Street, Tempe.

click to enlarge
It's poetry time in Tempe.
Changing Hands Bookstore

First Friday Poetry

Bring your finest rhymes and your listening ears to Changing Hands Bookstore in Tempe on Friday, January 6, for a First Friday poetry event. The featured reader is David Chorlton, and attendees may bring up to three pages of double-spaced poetry to recite. The literary fun gets going at 6 p.m. Changing Hands is located at 6428 South McClintock Drive, Tempe. Call 480-730-0205.

Flagg Gem and Mineral Show

Fans of shiny, cool, and rare rocks will enjoy the 50th annual Flagg Gem and Mineral Show, which will run Friday through Sunday, January 6 through 8, at Mesa Community College, 1833 West Southern Avenue, Mesa. Presented by the Flagg Mineral Foundation, the event will include vendors selling jewelry, gems, beads, fossils, minerals, and lapidary supplies, plus activities and free mineral samples for kids. The show will be held in MCC's parking lot on Dobson Road just north of the US 60. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
KEEP PHOENIX NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg

Trending Arts & Culture

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation