Five Free Events in Metro Phoenix This Week

Is one of your New Year's resolutions to be smarter with your money? Yeah, us too. But that doesn't mean we want to stay home all the time.
Here are five things you can do this week around town that won't cost you a dime.
Listen to local photographer Jesse Rieser talk about his work on Wednesday.
Jesse Rieser
Photographer Gallery Talk
In case you didn't know, there's an art gallery inside the luxurious Mountain Shadows Resort
in Paradise Valley. on Wednesday, January 4, you can see the current exhibit, a photography show titled "Souvenirs From Paradise," and listen to a talk by the artist, Jesse Rieser. Rieser is a Phoenix-based photographer whose works "celebrate the often-overlooked in our day-to-day American experience," according to the gallery statement. He's been featured in media outlets such as the New York Times
and NPR. The event runs from 6 to 7 p.m., and advance registration
is required. Mountain Shadows is located at 5445 East Lincoln Drive, Paradise Valley.
Wednesday Wednesday Songwriters Showcase
, the weekly music event hosted by Jesse Teer of The Senators, has been going on for more than a year now, and if you haven't checked out the scene, now's a good time to do it. On Wednesday, January 4, you'll see Fort Vine, Rafa'el, Nina Luna, Seanloui, and Proper Pet performing original music. It all goes down starting at 8 p.m. on the upstairs balcony at Crescent Ballroom, 308 North Second Avenue.
The poster for the "Lucha Libre: Beyond the Arenas" exhibit at ASU Art Museum.
Emmanuel Garcia
'Lucha Libre: Beyond the Arenas'
Any time the doors are open at the Arizona State University Art Museum, you can see the offerings for free. Currently on display is "Lucha Libre: Beyond the Arenas,"
a colorful, exciting collection of painting, photography, and mixed-media artworks by internationally recognized Mexican and Chicanx contemporary artists along with collectors’ items, film posters, and other memorabilia from some of the sport’s most famous wrestlers. On Thursday, January 5, the museum is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. ASU Art Museum is located at 51 East 10th Street, Tempe.
It's poetry time in Tempe.
Changing Hands Bookstore
First Friday Poetry
Bring your finest rhymes and your listening ears to Changing Hands Bookstore in Tempe on Friday, January 6, for a First Friday poetry event
. The featured reader is David Chorlton, and attendees may bring up to three pages of double-spaced poetry to recite. The literary fun gets going at 6 p.m. Changing Hands is located at 6428 South McClintock Drive, Tempe. Call 480-730-0205.
Flagg Gem and Mineral Show
Fans of shiny, cool, and rare rocks will enjoy the 50th annual Flagg Gem and Mineral Show
, which will run Friday through Sunday, January 6 through 8, at Mesa Community College, 1833 West Southern Avenue, Mesa. Presented by the Flagg Mineral Foundation, the event will include vendors selling jewelry, gems, beads, fossils, minerals, and lapidary supplies, plus activities and free mineral samples for kids. The show will be held in MCC's parking lot on Dobson Road just north of the US 60. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.