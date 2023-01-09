Support Us

Five Free Things to Do in Metro Phoenix This Week

January 9, 2023 10:30AM

Florence Pugh and Harry Styles star in Don't Worry Darling.
Got a lot of time, but not a lot of money? You don't have to stay in and count your pennies.

This week, you can see art, listen to music, watch movies, and even participate in a group run. Here are six free things to do in metro Phoenix.

Don't Worry Darling Screening

Pop culture moves at the speed of light these days, but even so, you probably remember the hot mess that was the Don't Worry Darling press tour: Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde fighting, Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles relationship drama, Harry Styles possibly spitting on Chris Pine during the press tour... It all overshadowed the film, which takes place in California in the 1950s and stars Pugh and Styles as a young couple living in a mysterious town. See what all the fuss is about during a free screening of the movie at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, January 10, at Mustang Library, 10101 North 90th Street, Scottsdale.

An image from the "Nau te rourou, naku te rourou (With your basket, and my basket)" exhibition at ASU West.
ArtSpace West/ASU West

Art Reception

On Wednesday, January 11, a new exhibition will open in the ArtSpace West gallery at Arizona State University's West campus. "Nau te rourou, naku te rourou (With your basket, and my basket)" showcases the work of contemporary Indigenous printmakers Alexis Neal, Vanessa Edward, and Toi Whakaata. The name of the show comes from a Maori whakatauki (proverb) that describes the value of sharing resources and knowledge for the good of all. The opening reception for the show will be held 7 to 9 p.m. that night, and the art will continue to be on display noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday through January 26. ASU West is located at 4701 West Thunderbird Road, Glendale. 

Walter Sound Labs

You don't have to wait until the weekend to party with the Walter crew. Thursday, January 12, is the debut of a new music series — Walter Sound Labs: Open Decks Thursdays is a jam night featuring 30-minute sets by up-and-coming local DJs. The theme on January 12 is disco and nu-disco, and future installments will be devoted to other genres. The event runs 6 to 9 p.m. at Walter Studios, 747 West Roosevelt Street.

Check out the Old Town Scottsdale gallery scene on Thursday.
David Blakeman

Scottsdale Gold Palette Artwalk

A special edition of the weekly Scottsdale Arts District Thursday night artwalk will happen on January 12. The Demonstrate Gold Palette Artwalk will see a number of galleries in the area offering live demonstrations by local artists, including Altamira Fine Art, Art One Gallery Inc., Carstens Fine Art Studio & Gallery, King Galleries, Mainview Gallery, On the Edge Gallery, Paul Scott Gallery, Quan’tum Art, Inc., and Wilde Meyer Gallery. The event runs 6:30 to 9 p.m. along Main Street from Scottsdale Road to Goldwater Boulevard, and north of Indian School Road on Marshall Way to Fifth Avenue.

Donut Run

If you're still sticking to your fitness resolutions, or you just want to get a little exercise and meet some new people, it'll be worth it to wake up early for a Donut Run hosted by Tortoise & Hare Sports. Runners will meet at the store at 6:30, then participate in one of three runs (one, three, or five miles). Afterward, participants will be treated to some doughnuts and coffee. Tortoise & Hare is located at 17570 North 75th Avenue, Glendale. There's no cost to participate, but click the link to register and reserve your spot. And if you can't make it this week, don't despair: Tortoise & Hare holds the Donut Run on the second Saturday of every month.
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.
