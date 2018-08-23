Ignite Phoenix Returns to Scottsdale — Here's What You Need to Know

What do Godzilla, PTSD, asteroids, and the tango have in common? They’re somebody’s passion, which is why they took center stage for the last Ignite Phoenix. It’s a live event that gives locals the chance to share their passions with a curious crowd.

But there’s a catch. Ignite Phoenix speakers get just five minutes to talk about that singular idea, hobby, or cause that really moves them. It’s a way to make sure they drill down to the core of what they’re really excited about, says Ignite Phoenix founder Jeff Moriarty.

“We can all talk and talk about what we really love,” Moriarty says. “The time limit helps people think about what they really want to get across.” They get 20 slides, too.