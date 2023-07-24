Five cool events in Phoenix this week

A new week means new opportunities to get out and do something fun around Phoenix. For the next several days, you can watch a classic movie, attend a concert for charity and more.
John Oliver Live
Monday, July 24
Arizona Financial Theatre, 400 W. Washington St.John Oliver has never shied away from his history as a geek, as the British-born comedian, satirist, actor and host of HBO’s “Last Week Tonight” has a habit of showing off photos of his awkward teenage years on the regular. The subject matter he regularly covers on his show has been known to explore nerdy topics, including net neutrality, climate change, and even furries. Will the jokes Oliver dishes out on his current comedy tour, which comes to Arizona Financial Theatre in late July, be just as geeky? We can’t say for certain, but they’ll likely be entertaining. He’s scheduled to perform at 7 p.m. and tickets are $99.50 to $129.50.
'Drunk Shakespeare'Tuesday, July 25
The Rose Theatre, 455 N. 3rd St.We'd like to think that William Shakespeare, who never met a bawdy joke he didn't like, would appreciate "Drunk Shakespeare." The way it works is, five actors prepare to go on stage for a Shakespearean performance. One drinks five shots of whiskey as the other four attempt to keep the show on track, and hilarity ensues. The show, which is for audiences ages 21 and over, starts at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25. Cost is $59 plus fees.
‘MOVE: The Modern Cut of Geoffrey Beene’Wednesday, July 26
Phoenix Art Museum, 1625 N. Central Ave.Phoenix Art Museum recently extended its popular fashion exhibition, “MOVE: The Modern Cut of Geoffrey Beene,” through December 3, giving the public plenty of extra time to ogle to stunning designs of the celebrated American designer. “MOVE” explores Beene’s work through a series of galleries that includes garments from the 1960s to the 2000s along with video clips, press kits, correspondence and more. You can check it out on Wednesday, July 26, when the museum is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., “MOVE” is included in general admission for the museum, which is $24, with discounts for seniors, students and children. From 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., museum admission is pay-what-you-wish. Purchasing tickets online is preferred.
No Abortion Bans! Benefit ConcertThursday, July 27
Crescent Ballroom, 308 N. Second Ave.With abortion rights still very much a hot-button issue in Arizona, a number of local musicians are joining together for a benefit concert this week. No Abortion Bans! features music by Camille Sledge, Veronica Everheart, Katie Mae, Proper Pet, The SunPunchers DJ TacoBella. Cost is $15, and all proceeds benefit the Abortion Fund of Arizona, a nonprofit organization that provides direct assistance to people seeking abortion care in Arizona. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for the 7 p.m. show.
'High Noon'Thursday, July 27
Western Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West, 3830 N. Marshall Way, ScottsdaleThe Western is one of the most beloved and uniquely American genres of film. Western Spirit: Scottsdale's Museum of the West, is celebrating some of the best Western movies with an afternoon film series. Next up is "High Noon," the 1952 classic that stars Gary Cooper and Grace Kelly. Cooper plays Marshal Will Kane, newly retired and newly married, who's preparing to move away with his bride (Kelly) before he learns that a former convict has just been released from prison and is on his way back to town. The screening, which starts at 2 p.m., is included with paid museum admission, or is $5 just for the film. Popcorn and a bottle of water are available for an extra $1.