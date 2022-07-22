Five Things to Do This Weekend in Metro Phoenix

You’ve made it through another work week and now have 72 hours of free time at your disposal. If you’re looking for something fun to do, we’ve got a variety of suggestions. What follows is a list of the best activities and events happening in metro Phoenix from Friday, July 22, to Sunday, July 24, including a screening of a sci-fi cinematic classic, the chance to explore the great outdoors after dark, or build your own robot.
Read on for more details or check out Phoenix New Times’ events calendar for more things to do around town this week.
Blade Runner Screening at Orpheum Theatre
Ridley Scott’s 1982 bravura cinematic adaptation of Philip K. Dick’s novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep turned 40 last month and has aged fairly well (dated references to Atari aside). The futuristic neo-noir flick, set in the rain-drenched and neon-filled dystopia of L.A., is still as thought-provoking and visionary as ever. Blade Runner will be screened at the Orpheum Theatre, 230 West Adam Street, at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, as a part of the venue’s summer film series. Tickets are $16 for adults and $11 for kids 12 and under. Benjamin Leatherman
Ever wanted to build your own 'bot? This DIY maker event at Mesa’s HeatSync Labs, 108 West Main Street, is your chance to make like Dr. Light from Mega Man. Participants will be given materials to create their own customized automaton, including LED eyes, and shown how to use a laptop to design it. The staff will then use a laser cutter and other tools to build the robot. The workshop is open to all ages (though adult supervision is required for kids) and runs from 1 to 5 p.m. It costs $25 to participate or $45 if you’d like to build a mirrored acrylic robot. More info can be found here. Benjamin Leatherman
The phrase “nightlife” takes on a whole new meaning after the sun goes down at the Desert Botanical Garden, 1201 North Galvin Parkway. During its weekly Flashlight Nights on Saturdays, patrons can spend an evening on the trail and encounter night-blooming flowers and a variety of other nocturnal flora and fauna. A mix of local vendors will also be set up at the event. This weekend’s edition takes place from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 23. The Cactus Kids Club will offer micro-adventures for children and Maya Nell will perform music and poetry. General admission is $14.95 or free for DBG members and kids 3 and up. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own flashlights. Benjamin Leatherman
Do the time warp again at the history Hotel San Carlos this weekend.
Benjamin Leatherman
Rocky Horror Picture Show at Hotel San Carlos
Loaded with tongue-in-cheek salaciousness and laced with innuendo, The Rocky Horror Picture Show has always been a bit hot and bothered. Things will get even steamier during a summertime screening of the 1970 cult classic on Saturday, July 23, at the Hotel San Carlos, 202 North Central Avenue. Local Rocky Horror shadowcast troupe Frankie's Fishnets will mimic the antics of Dr. Frank-N-Furter, Magenta, Riff Raff, and the rest throughout the screening as audience members toss toilet paper and birdseed at the appropriate times. Doors open at 9 p.m. and both Rocky regulars and virgins alike are welcome. Admission is $15 per person and prop bags will be available for purchase at the event. More details are available here. Benjamin Leatherman
Arizona Diamondbacks’ Star Wars Night at Chase Field
If anyone needs to use the Force these days, it’s the Arizona Diamondbacks. The team’s currently the Jar Jar Binks of the National League West, having bumbled their way through countless games and spent most of this season at the bottom of the standings. This weekend, the D’backs have a chance to notch a few Ws with a three-game home stint against the equally hapless Washington Nationals at Chase Field, 401 East Jefferson Street. The Diamondbacks will also celebrate its annual Star Wars night during the middle game of the series on Saturday, July 23. The first 10,000 fans through the gates will score a t-shirt inspired by The Mandalorian. Star Wars costumes are encouraged and kids 15 and younger can get in free with a paid adult admission, which start at $25. First pitch is at 5:10 p.m. Benjamin Leatherman
