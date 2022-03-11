Support Us

Four Things to Do in Metro Phoenix This Weekend

March 11, 2022 12:42PM

Get on a roll at the Arizona Game Fair.
Another weekend is upon us. Make the most of it by doing something fun around town, including trying your hand at trivia, playing some games, or getting wild at Kinky Prom.

Arizona Game Fair 2022

Want to get into tabletop gaming and RPGs but don’t know a Warhammer from a claw hammer? Join the party at the Arizona Game Fair, which returns to the Mesa Convention Center, 263 North Center Street, through Sunday, March 13. The geek-friendly event is a good place to get a crash course in gaming of the board, tabletop, miniature, collectible card, and role-playing varieties. Attendees can choose from a library of more than 800-plus games during open and scheduled gaming sessions. Other activities will include a flea market, the chance to complete in the Arizona Board Game Championships, and more. Various tournaments will also take place throughout the weekend. Doors open at 8 a.m. each day. Daily admission is $25 to $30, weekend-only badges are $45, full event passes are $80, and kids under 12 are $2. See the fair’s website for full details and the complete schedule. Benjamin Leatherman
Start practicing your screaming for punk karaoke.
Lauren Cusimano

Kinky Prom

Maybe you had a great time at your high school prom. Maybe you didn't even go. Either way, you've never been to a prom like the one happening at Rips Ales & Cocktails on Saturday, March 12. Kinky Culture Club's Kinky Prom event will feature DJs and live music, plus special themed drinks, a photo station, party favors, kink demonstrations, and more. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the party runs from 8 to midnight, after which the afterparty will begin. Rips is located at 3045 North 16th Street. Tickets are $15, and you'll have to show a vax card or a negative COVID test to attend. For more info, visit facebook.com/1960kcc. Jennifer Goldberg

The Vagina Monologues

In 2006, the New York Times called The Vagina Monologues "probably the most important piece of political theater of the last decade.” Originally written by Eve Ensler and composed of a series of monologues read by a diverse set of women, it covers topics like sex, body image, childbirth, and more.

If you've never seen (or if it's been a while), you'll get a chance this Saturday, March 12, when Alwun House hosts a special 20th-anniversary performance of the play. Staged by artists jeremie "bacpac" franko and Diana Udy (Phoenix poet laureate Rosemarie Dombroski acted as a consultant), this version of The Vagina Monologues will have a cast of more than 20 women from a range of cultures, ages, and backgrounds. The performance includes three new monologues gathered by Ensler for the anniversary show.

The show starts at 8 p.m. at 1204 East Roosevelt Street, and is for audiences ages 18 and over. Cost is $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Visit Alwun House on Facebook for more info.

Trivia Night

Trivia night has returned to Crescent Ballroom. Show up at the venue, 308 North Second Avenue, for an evening of questions about music, pop culture, and more. Hosted by DJ Hartbreaks and Compton, the evening will include Hartbreaks spinning jams between rounds. Attendees have the opportunity to win concert tickets, gift cards, and other prizes. Signup starts at 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 13, and the questions begin at 6. Visit the Crescent website for more info.
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.

Phoenix New Times 3.10.2022

