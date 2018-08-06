5 Free Things to Do in Phoenix This Week

Need things to do but don't want to spend a lot? This week you can get a history lesson at a screening of Our Spirits Don’t Speak English, give your input of the Strong Towns meeting, or stock up on groceries at National Farmers Market Week. For more things to do, visit Phoenix New Times' calendar.

“Collections and Curiosities”

Twice each month, art lovers converge on downtown Phoenix galleries for First and Third Friday art walks. But that’s just the tip of the proverbial iceberg when it comes to the metro Phoenix arts scene. Odds are, you’ve never explored the art offerings at Arts HQ Gallery in Surprise. But now’s a great time to give it a go, because they’re showing works by several artists that might not be on your radar just yet, in an exhibition called “Collections and Curiosities.”

You can check it out the free show between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Tuesday, August 7. Visit the West Valley Arts website. Lynn Trimble