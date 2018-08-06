5 Free Things to Do in Phoenix This Week

Need things to do but don't want to spend a lot? This week you can get a history lesson at a screening of Our Spirits Don’t Speak English, give your input of the Strong Towns meeting, or stock up on groceries at National Farmers Market Week. For more things to do, visit
“Collections and Curiosities”
Twice each month, art lovers converge on downtown Phoenix galleries for First and Third Friday art walks. But that’s just the tip of the proverbial iceberg when it comes to the metro Phoenix arts scene. Odds are, you’ve never explored the art offerings at Arts HQ Gallery in Surprise. But now’s a great time to give it a go, because they’re showing works by several artists that might not be on your radar just yet, in an exhibition called “Collections and Curiosities.”
You can check it out the free show between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Tuesday, August 7. Visit the West Valley Arts website. Lynn Trimble
Strong Towns
What makes a city vibrant and strong? Is it diversity, economic prosperity, green spaces, or a thriving
Show up at 5 p.m. for the reception, or 5:30 p.m. for the formal presentation. A discussion and Q&A session
National Farmers Market Week
It might be the dog days of
Join other dedicated locavores at 721 North Central Avenue, and visit the Phoenix Public Market website for more information. Joe Flaherty
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Our Spirits Don’t Speak English
Maybe you’re horrified that families have been torn apart through Trump’s “no tolerance” border policies. It’s an echo of an earlier period of American
“AZ Modernists”
Sometimes great art turns up in unexpected places, including the resorts we typically associate with fancy spas or swimming pools. Head to The Gallery at Mountain Shadows, 5445 East Lincoln Drive in Scottsdale, anytime on Sunday, August 12, to see what we mean. That’s where Reyes Contemporary Art is presenting the free “AZ Modernists” exhibit featuring works by Lew Davis, Frank Patania, Jr., and Raymond Phillips Sanderson. It’s a chance to explore how Arizona-based artists working in the 20th century used color, form, and line in their paintings, sculpture, and jewelry pieces. The exhibition continues through Friday, August 31. Visit the Mountain Shadows website. Lynn Trimble
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!