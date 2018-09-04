 


See Patricia Rupert's work in a horse-themed art show in Surprise.
See Patricia Rupert's work in a horse-themed art show in Surprise.
Patricia Rupert

4 Free Things to Do This Week in Metro Phoenix

Lindsay Roberts, Lynn Trimble, Benjamin Leatherman | September 4, 2018 | 11:00am
AA

Need free plans? This week you can check out the art at the Second Saturday Arts Market, learn about hate in America at Changing Hands, or dance the night away at Phreekn First Fridaze. For more things to do, visit Phoenix New Times' calendar.

“Horse Crazy Artist Exhibit”
Move over, cats of Instagram — horse lovers need their animal fix, too. Find it at the WHAM Art Center, 16560 North Dysart Road in Surprise. That’s where the free “Horse Crazy Artist Exhibit” features horse-inspired works by more than three dozen artists, from states including Arizona, Arkansas, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, Tennessee, and Texas. They’re artists you don’t often see on the beaten path in downtown Phoenix, so it’s a good way to mix up your art diet. Check it out between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Tuesday, September 4. The show runs through Saturday, September 29. Visit the WHAM Art Center website. Lynn Trimble

Explore the topic of hate at Changing Hands Bookstore in Tempe.
Explore the topic of hate at Changing Hands Bookstore in Tempe.
Benjamin Leatherman

American Hate: Survivors Speak Out
Hear the stories of those who’ve survived hate in the age of Trump as a trio of panelists discuss hate in America at Changing Hands Bookstore, 6428 South McClintock Drive in Tempe. The panel kicks off at 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 6. It features Washington, D.C.-based community activist and civil rights lawyer Arjun Singh Sethi, who edited a new book titled American Hate: Survivors Speak Out. The panel also includes Tempe-based legislator Athena Salman and Imraan Siddiqi, who heads the Mesa-based Council on Islamic Relations in Arizona. They’ll address hate on the national and local level, including recent incidents at the Tempe mosque, as well as hate crime law in Arizona. The free event also includes a Q and A and book signing. Visit the Changing Hands website. Lynn Trimble

Phreekn First Fridaze
At most dance nights, DJs use tunes to get bodies moving on the dance floor. However, at this weekend’s Phreekn First Fridaze affair at the Yucca Tap Room, 29 West Southern Avenue in Tempe, local selector DJ KNS Bigandbad uses music videos to drive the party.

A nonstop stream of music vids will play over the monitors inside the Yucca’s side lounge during the monthly event, which takes place on Friday, September 7, offering a mix of “flix and beatz,” not to mention a laidback vibe, to get people in the mood. According to the event’s Facebook page, the theme of night is to allow folks to “let it all hang out after a long week.” We’re definitely down for that.

The Phreekn fun starts at 10 p.m. and goes until 2 a.m. Admission is free. Call 480-967-4777. Benjamin Leatherman

You'll find the Second Saturday Arts Market near this sculpture.
You'll find the Second Saturday Arts Market near this sculpture.
Lynn Trimble

Second Saturday Arts Market
There’s a new place for local artists to show and sell their work. Once each month, the Open Air Market adjacent to Phoenix Public Market, 14 East Pierce Street, will include a Second Saturday Arts Market. It’s a new twist on the farmers market presented every Saturday, from 8 a.m. to noon, by a nonprofit called Community Food Connections. The first arts market happens on September 8. While you’re there, look for Jesse Perry’s veggie-themed mural at Phoenix Public Market, and a public art installation called Bloomcanopy, designed by Brooklyn-based Matter to double as a shade structure. Visit phxpublicmarket.com/openair. Lynn Trimble

