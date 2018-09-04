4 Free Things to Do This Week in Metro Phoenix

Need free plans? This week you can check out the art at the Second Saturday Arts Market, learn about hate in America at Changing Hands, or dance the night away at Phreekn First Fridaze. For more things to do, visit Phoenix New Times' calendar.

“Horse Crazy Artist Exhibit”

Move over, cats of Instagram — horse lovers need their animal fix, too. Find it at the WHAM Art Center, 16560 North Dysart Road in Surprise. That’s where the free “Horse Crazy Artist Exhibit” features horse-inspired works by more than three dozen artists, from states including Arizona, Arkansas, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, Tennessee, and Texas. They’re artists you don’t often see on the beaten path in downtown Phoenix, so it’s a good way to mix up your art diet. Check it out between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Tuesday, September 4. The show runs through Saturday, September 29. Visit the WHAM Art Center website. Lynn Trimble

EXPAND Explore the topic of hate at Changing Hands Bookstore in Tempe. Benjamin Leatherman

American Hate: Survivors Speak Out

Hear the stories of those who’ve survived hate in the age of Trump as a trio of panelists discuss hate in America at Changing Hands Bookstore, 6428 South McClintock Drive in Tempe. The panel kicks off at 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 6. It features Washington, D.C.-based community activist and civil rights lawyer Arjun Singh Sethi, who edited a new book titled American Hate: Survivors Speak Out. The panel also includes Tempe-based legislator Athena Salman and Imraan Siddiqi, who heads the Mesa-based Council on Islamic Relations in Arizona. They’ll address hate on the national and local level, including recent incidents at the Tempe mosque, as well as hate crime law in Arizona. The free event also includes a Q and A and book signing. Visit the Changing Hands website. Lynn Trimble