Metro Phoenix Things to Do This Week: Rocky Horror, Batdance Masquerade, and More

In the mood for something to do this week that’s not only fun and interesting but also spooky, too? If so, it's definitely the right time of year. Halloween activities events will be in abundance across the Valley during the build-up to All Hallows Eve. For proof, look no further than our rundown of the best things to do this week, which include performances of Friday the 13th: The Parody Musical by All Puppet Players, a Batdance Masquerade Party at the Majestic in Chandler, and a chance to meet Rocky Horror Picture Show actor Barry Bostwick.
Details are below. You can also check out Phoenix New Times’ online calendar for more local events happening from Monday, October 17, to Thursday, October 20.
Scottsdale's McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park is celebrating the season with the Halloween Spook-Track-Ula.
McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park
Halloween Spook-Track-Ula
The miniature trains of the Paradise & Pacific Railroad at McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park, 7301 East Indian Bend Road, will be adorned with a variety of lights, spooky characters, and Halloween-themed decorations throughout the spooky season. Patrons can get unlimited rides on the train and the park’s carousel during 90-minute sessions that start at 6 and 8 p.m. (Note: Entry will be limited to 550 people per session.) Photo pods and other activities will also be available. Stop by the park and enjoy the fun on Tuesday, October 18. Admission is $15 per person and free for kids 2 and under. Hours are from 6 to 9:30 p.m.
The Bikini Lounge along Grand Avenue in downtown Phoenix.
Lauren Cusimano
602'sDays
Tuesday nights are always a big thing over at Bikini Lounge, 1502 Grand Avenue. For the last 18 years, the landmark downtown Phoenix tiki bar and dive has hosted 602'sDays, a night where local crate-digging DJs paint the place with a varied musical palette that includes rare vinyl cuts and selections sourced from around the world. Spinning up these sonic feasts are longtime resident Djentrification and an ever-changing lineup of local selectors. Hang out at the Bikini on an average Tuesday night, for example, and you could encounter a mix of Afrobeat oddities, Brazilian funk, or French electronica, followed by a chaser of Turkish psych. What’s on their playlist for this week’s edition on Tuesday, October 18? You’ll have to stop by and hear it for yourself. The night starts at 10 p.m., and there’s no cover.
The Rocky Horror Picture Show With Barry Bostwick
Watching The Rocky Horror Picture Show is as much a part of the scary season as donning costumes. And while the 1975 cult classic will be shown multiple times at local theaters this month, this screening at Celebrity Theatre, 440 North 32nd Street, on Tuesday, October 18, will feature an appearance by Barry Bostwick, the actor who played the goody-two-shoes Brad Majors. He’ll introduce the film and then sign autographs and pose for photos during a separate meet-and-greet session. Local Rocky Horror troupe Frankie’s Fishnets will perform a live shadow cast, a costume contest is planned, and memorabilia and props from the film will be on display. Do the time warp again starting at 8 p.m. General admission is $20 to $65 and the meet-and-greet is an additional $100. Click here to purchase or for more details.
Friday the 13th: The Parody Musical
Jason Voorhees is not only an unstoppable, unredeemable killing machine hell-bent on offing promiscuous teens, he’s apparently also a musical theater triple threat. You can witness the scourge of Camp Crystal Lake sing and dance when the All Puppet Players stage Friday the 13th: The Parody Musicalthis month at Playhouse on the Park at Central Arts Plaza, 1850 North Central Avenue. Originally performed by APP in 2019, director Shaun Michael McNamara's ribald adaptation of the slasher film franchise is returning like Jason for another go. The production has been described as “gory, tacky, glorious, and fuckin' funny as hell from start to finish” that bastardizes tunes from West Side Story, Hamilton, and Wicked. As with any All Puppet Players show, it’s only for the 17-and-older crowd because of the naughty situations and dialogue (read: cursing and felt nudity). Performances take place at 7:30 p.m. every Thursday to Sunday through October 30. General admission is $38 and VIP tickets are $45.
Batdance Masquerade Party
When Batman invaded multiplexes everywhere during the summer of 1989, the comic book blockbuster was lauded for its stylish look and director Tim Burton’s artsy and angsty vision of the caped crusader, as well as a scenery-chomping bravura performance by Jack Nicholson as The Joker. Another unforgettable aspect was Prince’s rock/pop/R&B songs dotting the soundtrack, which spawned a few smash hits, a couple of quirky music videos, and a best-selling album. This week, the Purple Paisleys of Arizona, a local Prince fan group, will present the Batdance Masquerade Party on Thursday, October 20, at the Majestic Neighborhood Cinema Grill, 4955 South Arizona Avenue in Chandler. The 1989 flick and Prince’s music videos will be screened during the event, which starts at 6:30 p.m. There will also be a costume contest, silent auction, and prize raffle. Tickets are $15.
